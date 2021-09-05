Search

05/09/2021

Limerick Athletics - Weekly News Update

Limerick Athletics - Weekly News Update

Jake Barclay and Robert Purtill, of Dooneen AC, who finished third in the Boy's U11 Turbo Javelin at the Children’s Games at Tullamore Harriers

Reporter:

Karen Raine

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

Templemore Throws Festival

AFTER a few hectic weeks of competition at the National Championships in Tullamore, Co Offaly, the action switched to Tipperary this week for the Templemore Throws Festival.

Meabh and Emer Purtill, of Dooneen AC, were again in splendid form with Meabh winning the U14 400m and Emer moving up an age category winning the U14 shot put (11.92pb) to add to their recent National titles.

Sean Reilly (Dooneen AC) improved on his 4th place at Nationals to finish 3rd in the U16 discus and record a PB. John Sheehan Dooneen AC warmed up nicely for next weekends National Masters, winning the masters discus with a throw just shy of 40m.

Tony Fitzgerald, Dooneen AC, just back from injury had a good run out in the 400m masters race. Ciara Sheehy Emerald AC brought her season to a close, winning the senior ladies shot put.

Moreabbey Milers 10 Mile Event

Warm and sunny conditions greeted the 8naugural Moreabbey 10 Mile in Galbally Co. Limerick last Sunday.

It was won by Conor McAuley of Leevale AC in a time of 52:27. There was another very strong performance from Bilboa’s John Kinsella who took second in 52:53.

Pat Hennessy (West Waterford) was third in 53:16. Karl Lenihan (West Limerick AC) was 12th in 58:27.

Other times included Owen Ryan (1:00:24), Mike Neville (1:01:26), Niall Bennis Dooneen (1:05:49) Kieran O’Sullivan (Bilboa) 1:11:47, Gerry Prendergast (An Brú) 1:13:26, Barry O’Brien (Bilboa) 1:14:41.

The women’s event was won by Angela McCann (Clonmel AC) in 1:01:37, followed in second by Leevale’s Jennifer Montague in 1:03:47 and in third by Becky Coughlan (Ennis Track) in 1:04:48.
Julie McCarthy (Bilboa) continues to produce very good times and she finished in 1:09.54. Other times included Helen Meehan (Bilboa) 1:15:57 and Avril Kelly) Bilboa) 1:29:09.

Well done to Moreabbey Milers on an excellent event.

Antrim Coast Half Marathon

On a testing and scenic Northern Ireland course Dooneen’s Shane Ryan (Dooneen) set a new pb of 1:21:20.

West Limerick’s Marcella McGrath also set a new pb time of 1:37:29. Well done to all who made the journey.

Around the Country

Congratulations to Mark Carmody (An Brú) who won the 400m at the ‘Run with the Wind’ meet in Belfast on Saturday in a fantastic time of 50.93. He also ran a 200m PB of 23.46.
Parkrun

It was announced that events will begin to resume from Saturday 11th.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media