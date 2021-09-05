Limerick Athletics - Weekly News Update

Templemore Throws Festival

AFTER a few hectic weeks of competition at the National Championships in Tullamore, Co Offaly, the action switched to Tipperary this week for the Templemore Throws Festival.

Meabh and Emer Purtill, of Dooneen AC, were again in splendid form with Meabh winning the U14 400m and Emer moving up an age category winning the U14 shot put (11.92pb) to add to their recent National titles.

Sean Reilly (Dooneen AC) improved on his 4th place at Nationals to finish 3rd in the U16 discus and record a PB. John Sheehan Dooneen AC warmed up nicely for next weekends National Masters, winning the masters discus with a throw just shy of 40m.

Tony Fitzgerald, Dooneen AC, just back from injury had a good run out in the 400m masters race. Ciara Sheehy Emerald AC brought her season to a close, winning the senior ladies shot put.

Moreabbey Milers 10 Mile Event

Warm and sunny conditions greeted the 8naugural Moreabbey 10 Mile in Galbally Co. Limerick last Sunday.

It was won by Conor McAuley of Leevale AC in a time of 52:27. There was another very strong performance from Bilboa’s John Kinsella who took second in 52:53.

Pat Hennessy (West Waterford) was third in 53:16. Karl Lenihan (West Limerick AC) was 12th in 58:27.

Other times included Owen Ryan (1:00:24), Mike Neville (1:01:26), Niall Bennis Dooneen (1:05:49) Kieran O’Sullivan (Bilboa) 1:11:47, Gerry Prendergast (An Brú) 1:13:26, Barry O’Brien (Bilboa) 1:14:41.

The women’s event was won by Angela McCann (Clonmel AC) in 1:01:37, followed in second by Leevale’s Jennifer Montague in 1:03:47 and in third by Becky Coughlan (Ennis Track) in 1:04:48.

Julie McCarthy (Bilboa) continues to produce very good times and she finished in 1:09.54. Other times included Helen Meehan (Bilboa) 1:15:57 and Avril Kelly) Bilboa) 1:29:09.

Well done to Moreabbey Milers on an excellent event.

Antrim Coast Half Marathon

On a testing and scenic Northern Ireland course Dooneen’s Shane Ryan (Dooneen) set a new pb of 1:21:20.

West Limerick’s Marcella McGrath also set a new pb time of 1:37:29. Well done to all who made the journey.

Around the Country

Congratulations to Mark Carmody (An Brú) who won the 400m at the ‘Run with the Wind’ meet in Belfast on Saturday in a fantastic time of 50.93. He also ran a 200m PB of 23.46.

Parkrun

It was announced that events will begin to resume from Saturday 11th.