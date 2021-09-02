Three Counties Cycle to support Down Syndrome Limerick

Pictured ahead of the Three Counties Cycle are Ruth Hayes, Rory Keating, Ritchie Walsh, Sean Kelly, Charlie Tuffy, Ameliya Daly, Robbie Kenneally, Rory Winship
ON September 12, the inaugural Three Counties Cycle will take place to raise much needed funds for Down Syndrome Limerick.
The cycle, commencing from the Jetland Shopping Centre in Limerick, will course its way through Limerick, Clare and Tipperary. There are 2 routes to choose from – a 50km and 100km route.
The legendary, Sean Kelly, will be in attendance on the day and light refreshments will be provided.
To register for the cycle, go to https://threecountiescycle.ie
The organisers are also hosting a monster raffle with lots of great prizes up for grabs including a road bike, designer watches, hampers, a kid’s electric ride-on truck, vouchers, a signed Lions jersey, a signed Limerick jersey and many more. Buy your raffle tickets through the website also!
Ellen Tuffy, Chairperson of Down Syndrome Limerick says – “The Three Counties Cycle will be a fantastic event and an important fundraiser for us. It has been a pleasure to be involved in organising the event, along with many cycling enthusiasts who are volunteering for us.
"The event will suit all levels of cyclist and we would love to see lots of people get involved. The funds raised will go towards continuing the work we are doing in providing services and supports to children and adults with Down syndrome.
"This year, we are also looking to extend our service provision to West Limerick by opening a satellite centre in that area. We are so grateful to everyone involved in helping to organise the event as well as the sponsors and businesses who have donated prizes for our raffle”.
Down Syndrome Limerick is a local charity based in Castletroy which supports children and adults with Down Syndrome. It is run by parents on a voluntary basis.
They provide essential therapies such as Speech and Language Therapy and Occupational Therapy, provide training to parents, teachers and SNAs and run adult education programmes that provide adults with Down syndrome with the skills required to gain meaningful employment.
The majority of their funding comes from fundraisers such as the Three Counties Cycle. Support them in supporting their children.
For more information go to:
Three Counties Cycle:
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/ThreeCountiesCycle/
Twitter - https://twitter.com/3CountiesCycle
Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/3countiescycle
Website - www.threecountiescycle.ie
Down Syndrome Limerick:
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/downsyndromelimerick
Twitter - https://www.twitter.com/DSLimerick
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/down_syndrome_limerick
Website - www.downsyndromelimerick.ie
