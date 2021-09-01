Munster Rugby issue squad update ahead of Saturday's challenge fixture

Simon Zebo, who has returned to Munster Rugby this season
THE Munster squad started week six of the pre-season training programme on Monday at the HPC ahead of Saturday’s Munster Challenge Match at Thomond Park, 3pm.
The Munster Challenge Match will see two Munster XVs going head-to-head in a 60-minute encounter. The game was arranged after the pre-season encounter with Bath was cancelled.
New additions Jason Jenkins, Rowan Osborne and the returning Simon Zebo are all available for the match.
Mark Donnelly, Alex Kendellen and Daniel Okeke are also available for selection. The Greencore Munster Rugby Academy trio lined out for the Ireland U20s in their summer Six Nations campaign.
The 10 Munster players who lined out for Ireland in the Vodafone Summer Series are not available for selection.
Dan Goggin (thigh), Mike Haley (groin) and Kevin O’Byrne (leg) are currently managing injuries.
Continuing to rehab: John Hodnett and RG Snyman.
