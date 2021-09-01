Rising star Róisín Ní Riain makes fifth Paralympic final in Tokyo

RISING star Róisín Ní Riain has qualified for her fifth swimming final at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

Sixteeen-year-old Drombanna teenager Ní Riain set a new Personal Best in her heat of the 100m Breaststroke to qualify for today's final.

Ní Riain's time of 1:20.81 saw her finish in 5th place overall. The final will take place at 11.09am this Wednesday and will be live on RTE2 TV.

Afterwards Ní Riain told RTE Sport: "I’m really happy with that.

"I was looking to go out and enjoy that swim today and I did that. To come out with a PB, I’m really happy with that. I was hoping for a PB, I don’t know what it was, nearly two seconds, I’m really happy with that.

"I think something I do need to work on is going out faster but at least I was able to close and have that finishing speed as well.

"I was hoping to make a final but I really didn’t know so [delighted] to be able to make one last one and hopefully one last good swim tonight. The whole experience has been great, I’ve loved every minute of it and I’m just trying to take it all in. I’m really happy so far."

Ní Riain, a member of Limerick Swimming Club, has already competed in the finals of the SM13 200m individual medley, the S13 100m backstroke, the 100m butterfly and the 400m freestyle.

Róisin Ní Riain, who is Ireland's youngest team member in Tokyo, is a student at Gaelcholaiste Luimnigh.

The talented teenager, who recently completed Transition Year in the all-Irish secondary school, is the youngest member of Team Ireland competing at the Paralympics. She is the eldest in her family and has three younger sisters, including twins.

Ní Riain is coached by John Szaranek.