29/08/2021

Treaty United lose out to Athlone in Women's National League

Gillian Keenan, who scored Treaty United's goal in their 2-1 defeat to Athlone in the WNL

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK teenager Laoise O'hAodha's second half goal helped Athlone Town earn a 2-1 victory over Treaty United in their SSE Airtricity Women's National League fixture played at Athlone Town Stadium on Saturday evening.

The defeat saw Treaty United slip to bottom spot in the WNL table, but just one point behind eighth-placed Cork City and two adrift of Saturday's opponents Athlone.

Athlone were given an early advantage through the awarding of a spot-kick and they didn't waste it with Emily Corbet smashing her penalty into the roof of the net.

Treaty did respond through Gillian Keenan who drew the visitors level with a 54th minute goal.

Treaty remained well in the contest, matching their opponents in most departments. However, a breakaway by the home side on the 75th minute ended with substitute O'hAodha slotting in from close range.

Next up for Treaty United in the Women's National League is a home fixture against Wexford Youths.

