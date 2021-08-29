Treaty United lose out to Athlone in Women's National League

Gillian Keenan, who scored Treaty United's goal in their 2-1 defeat to Athlone in the WNL
LIMERICK teenager Laoise O'hAodha's second half goal helped Athlone Town earn a 2-1 victory over Treaty United in their SSE Airtricity Women's National League fixture played at Athlone Town Stadium on Saturday evening.
The defeat saw Treaty United slip to bottom spot in the WNL table, but just one point behind eighth-placed Cork City and two adrift of Saturday's opponents Athlone.
Athlone were given an early advantage through the awarding of a spot-kick and they didn't waste it with Emily Corbet smashing her penalty into the roof of the net.
Treaty did respond through Gillian Keenan who drew the visitors level with a 54th minute goal.
Treaty remained well in the contest, matching their opponents in most departments. However, a breakaway by the home side on the 75th minute ended with substitute O'hAodha slotting in from close range.
Next up for Treaty United in the Women's National League is a home fixture against Wexford Youths.
More News
Left to right: Brothers Kevin O'Connor, the late Brendan O’Connor and the late Fr Dermot O’Connor. Fr Dermot spent 26 years on the missions in Brazil
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.