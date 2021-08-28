Galtee Gaels ease past Ballysteen in Limerick Co SFC

Galtee Gaels are through to the quarter-finals of the Limerick Co SFC as Group 1 winners
GALTEE Gaels advanced to the Limerick Co SFC quarter-finals as Group 1 winners following their 1-15 to 1-10 victory over Ballysteen in their third round fixture played at Childers Road on Saturday evening.
Gaeltee Gaels will now face Oola in the quarter-finals of the county championship while, Ballysteen, already assured of progressing to the last eight prior to throw in, will take on holders Adare.
Bob Childs top scored with 0-12 for Galtee Gaels as they made it back-to-back wins following their earlier success over St Kieran's.
Shane McNamara's 39th minute goal pushed Gaels clear after they had been 0-7 to 1-3 ahead.
Sean Whelan's second minute goal was an ideal start for Ballysteen.
