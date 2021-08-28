Search our Archive

28/08/2021

Munster Senior Cup final clash of Shannon and Munsters' to be streamed live

Limerick rivals Shannon and Young Munster face-off in the 2020/2021 Munster Senior Cup final at Rosbrien today, 2pm

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK rivals Shannon and Young Munster go head-to-head in the delayed 2020/2021 Munster Senior Cup final today, Saturday, at Rosbrien, 2pm.

Munsters are looking to win the trophy for the eighth time and defeat Shannon in a final for the first time. Opponents Shannon are aiming for their 20th Munster Senior Cup title and their first since 2008.

Young Munster’s last triumph in the province's premier domestic club rugby final was in 2010, when they overcame UCC on Leeside. 

The game will be streamed live for those unable to attend. See link to stream below.

Both sides go into this contest untested as their last outings in this competition were the quarter final ties which were played nearly twelve months ago.

Young Munster brought an end to Cork Con’s recent impressive run, when they knocked out the holders 27-17.

Shannon opened their campaign with a hard earned 29-8 away win over junior side Kilfeacle and defeated neighbours UL-Bohemian 23-15.

