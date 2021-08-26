John Mulcahy dies aged 96 - the last of Limerick's 1947 hurling league winning team

THE last surviving member of Limerick's 1947 National Hurling League winning team has died.

Cappamore's John Mulcahy was 96 and died peacefully this Wednesday August 25 at his home on Moore Street, Cappamore.

He played with the Limerick senior hurlers from 1947 to 1952 - scoring five points in seven Munster championship appearances.

In 1946 he won a Munster junior hurling championship with Limerick.

After this he lined out with the county senior side, who reached Munster SHC finals in 1947 and '49 but lost both.

They won the '47 league title, albeit the final against Kilkenny took place in March 1948 at Croke Park.

Mulcahy hurled with both Cappamore and at senior level with Ahane, with who he won county senior hurling championship honours.

Mulcahy is the last surviving member of that victorious 1947 league team, which has Canon Punch, Paddy Clohessy and Pat O'Reilly as selectors. It was a team that included Mick Herbert (Ahane), Jackie Power (Ahane), Paddy Collopy (St Patricks), Dick Stokes (UCD), among other.

Mulcahy had followed in the footsteps of his father John to play with Limerick. His father was part of the 1897 Kilfinane team that won Limerick's first ever All-Ireland SHC title.

Mulcahy of 1 Moore Street, Cappamore, died this Wednesday August 25 peacefully at home.

John, predeceased by his son Sean is sadly missed by his loving wife Breda, sons Charlie, Eamon, Donal, Diarmuid, Noel and Tony, daughters Maura and Gretta, daughters-in-law, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, wonderful neighbours and a large circle of friends.

His funeral cortege will leave his residence Friday morning at 11.15 am for Requiem Mass in St Michael’s Church, Cappamore, at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Towerhill Cemetery.

Limerick's 1947 league winning team, Back Row: selector Canon Edmund Punch, Paddy Fitzgerald (St Patricks), Jim Sadlier (Young Irelands), Thomas O'Brien (Ahane), John Barry (Kildimo), selector Paddy Clohessy, Mick Ryan (Young Irelands, Dublin), Mick Herbert (Ahane), Jackie Power (Ahane), selector Pat O'Reilly. Front Row: Denis Flanagan (Knockaderry), Mick Dooley (South Liberties), John Mulcahy (Cappamore), Paddy Collopy (St Patricks), Sean Herbert (Ahane), Dick Stokes (UCD), Paddy Fitzgerald (Askeaton), Tom Cregan (Croom).