Search our Archive

26/08/2021

WATCH: Limerick's rising star Róisín Ní Riain sets new PB in Paralympic final in Tokyo

WATCH: Limerick's rising star Róisín Ní Riain sets new PB in Paralympic final in Tokyo

Limerick's Róisín Ní Riain competing in the Women's S13 100 metre backstroke at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo on Thursday

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

RISING star Róisín Ni Riain set a new PB for the SB13 100m Backstroke in her second Paralympic final in 24 hours at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre this Thursday.

Sixteen-year-old Róisin Ní Riain from Drombanna, in Limerick, finished sixth in the S13 100m backstroke final in a time of 1:08.61, a new personal best for the Limerick Swimming Club member.

Ní Riain, a student at Gaelcholaiste Luimnigh, who made her Paralympic debut on Wednesday made light of competing against a world-class field in the final to record an impressive top six finish.

The talented teenager, who recently completed Transition Year in the all-Irish secondary school, is the youngest member of Team Ireland competing at the Paralympics. She is the eldest in her family and has three younger sisters, including twins.

Ní Riain is coached by John Szaranek.

Róisín Ní Riain finished eighth in the S13 100m Butterfly final in a time of the 1:09.26 at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on Wednesday.

Ní Riain qualified for the SB13 100m Backstroke final on Thursday when finishing in third place with a new Personal Best of 1:09.23 in the heat. The race saw the heat winner, Pergolini from the USA, set a new World Record.

Speaking after the heat, Róisín Ní Riain said: “I’m happy with it, I think it’s the fastest I’ve ever been, it’s a Pb, and that’s always good and hopefully I can improve on that this evening."

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media