WATCH: Limerick's rising star Róisín Ní Riain sets new PB in Paralympic final in Tokyo

RISING star Róisín Ni Riain set a new PB for the SB13 100m Backstroke in her second Paralympic final in 24 hours at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre this Thursday.

Sixteen-year-old Róisin Ní Riain from Drombanna, in Limerick, finished sixth in the S13 100m backstroke final in a time of 1:08.61, a new personal best for the Limerick Swimming Club member.

Ní Riain, a student at Gaelcholaiste Luimnigh, who made her Paralympic debut on Wednesday made light of competing against a world-class field in the final to record an impressive top six finish.

The talented teenager, who recently completed Transition Year in the all-Irish secondary school, is the youngest member of Team Ireland competing at the Paralympics. She is the eldest in her family and has three younger sisters, including twins.

Ní Riain is coached by John Szaranek.

Róisín Ní Riain finished eighth in the S13 100m Butterfly final in a time of the 1:09.26 at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on Wednesday.

Ní Riain qualified for the SB13 100m Backstroke final on Thursday when finishing in third place with a new Personal Best of 1:09.23 in the heat. The race saw the heat winner, Pergolini from the USA, set a new World Record.

Speaking after the heat, Róisín Ní Riain said: “I’m happy with it, I think it’s the fastest I’ve ever been, it’s a Pb, and that’s always good and hopefully I can improve on that this evening."