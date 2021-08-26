Search our Archive

26/08/2021

Live Sport on TV this weekend

Your guide to the weekend's live sport on TV Your guide to the weekend's live sport on TV

Your guide to the weekend's live sport on TV

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

THURSDAY, AUGUST 26

PARALYMPICS
TOKYO 2020
RTE2, CHANNEL 4, 1.05AM

GOLF
CURTIS CUP
SKY SPORTS, 7.30AM

CYCLING
LA VUELTA
EUROSPORT 1, 1.35AM

SOCCER
SHAMROCK RVS V TALINN
RTE2, 7.30PM

SOCCER
AZ ALKMAAR V CELTIC
PREMIER SPORTS 1, 7.15PM

FRIDAY, AUGUST 27

PARALYMPICS
TOKYO 2020
RTE2, CHANNEL4, 1.05AM

GOLF
CURTIS CUP
SKY SPORTS, 7.30AM

CYCLING
LA VUELTA
EUROSPORT 1, 1.35PM

GOLF
BMW CHAMPIONSHIP
SKY SPORTS, 3PM

CRICKET
ENGLAND V INDIA
CSKY SPORTS, 10.15AM

SATURDAY, AUGUST 28

PARALYMPICS
TOKYO 2020
RTE2, CHANNEL 4, 1.05AM

GOLF
CURTIS CUP
SKY SPORTS, 9.05AM

SOCCER
MAN CITY V ARSENAL
BT SPORT 1, 11.30AM

GAELIC FOOTBALL
KERRY V TYRONE
CRTE2, SKY SPORTS, 2.30PM

SPOCCER
LIVERPOOL V CHELSEA
SKY SPORTS, 5PM

SUNDAY, AUGUST 29

SOCCER
RANGERS V CELTIC
SKY SPORTS, 11AM

SOCCER
BURNLEY V LEEDS UTD
SKY SPORTS, 2PM

SOCCER
WOLVES V MAN UTD
SKY SPORTS, 4.30PM

GOLF
BMW CHAMPIONSHIP
SKY SPORTS, 4.30PM

CAMOGIE
ALL-IRELAND SEMI-FINALS
RTE2, 1.30PM

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media