Live Sport on TV this weekend

Your guide to the weekend's live sport on TV
THURSDAY, AUGUST 26
PARALYMPICS
TOKYO 2020
RTE2, CHANNEL 4, 1.05AM
GOLF
CURTIS CUP
SKY SPORTS, 7.30AM
CYCLING
LA VUELTA
EUROSPORT 1, 1.35AM
SOCCER
SHAMROCK RVS V TALINN
RTE2, 7.30PM
SOCCER
AZ ALKMAAR V CELTIC
PREMIER SPORTS 1, 7.15PM
FRIDAY, AUGUST 27
PARALYMPICS
TOKYO 2020
RTE2, CHANNEL4, 1.05AM
GOLF
CURTIS CUP
SKY SPORTS, 7.30AM
CYCLING
LA VUELTA
EUROSPORT 1, 1.35PM
GOLF
BMW CHAMPIONSHIP
SKY SPORTS, 3PM
CRICKET
ENGLAND V INDIA
CSKY SPORTS, 10.15AM
SATURDAY, AUGUST 28
PARALYMPICS
TOKYO 2020
RTE2, CHANNEL 4, 1.05AM
GOLF
CURTIS CUP
SKY SPORTS, 9.05AM
SOCCER
MAN CITY V ARSENAL
BT SPORT 1, 11.30AM
GAELIC FOOTBALL
KERRY V TYRONE
CRTE2, SKY SPORTS, 2.30PM
SPOCCER
LIVERPOOL V CHELSEA
SKY SPORTS, 5PM
SUNDAY, AUGUST 29
SOCCER
RANGERS V CELTIC
SKY SPORTS, 11AM
SOCCER
BURNLEY V LEEDS UTD
SKY SPORTS, 2PM
SOCCER
WOLVES V MAN UTD
SKY SPORTS, 4.30PM
GOLF
BMW CHAMPIONSHIP
SKY SPORTS, 4.30PM
CAMOGIE
ALL-IRELAND SEMI-FINALS
RTE2, 1.30PM
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.