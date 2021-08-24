Mayor sends best wishes to Limerick's Róisín Ní Riain as Paralympics open

Search our Archive

Mayor sends best wishes to Limerick's Róisín Ní Riain as Paralympics begin

Limerick's Róisín Ní Ríain during a training session at the Tokyo Aquatics centre ahead of the Paralympics opening ceremony today

Colm Kinsella

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

THE Mayor of the City and County of Limerick, Cllr Daniel Butler, has extended his best wishes to the Limerick athlete and her 28 fellow team-mates who will be competing in the Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

Róisín Ní Ríain, from Drombanna, is the youngest member of this year’s Paralympics Ireland team at the age of 16, and will be competing in six events in the swimming pool.

Mayor Daniel Butler said: “I want to wish Róisín and her fellow athletes the very best of luck in the games. It is through her hard work and determination that Róisín is on the world stage. She is a superb ambassador for her community, her club, Limerick and Ireland - we are all so proud of you, our local Paralympian.”

“Her years of determination, training and dedication are now being rewarded and I know you will inspire the next generation of athletes in Limerick to fulfil their dreams of taking part in sport at the highest level.”

“The very best of luck at the Tokyo Games and we will all be cheering you on at home in Limerick as you take to the pool.”

