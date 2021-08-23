Limerick hurlers supported to achieve the 'Drive for Five'

THE All-Ireland Senior Hurling scene could be at the dawn of a period of dominance according to GAA punters who have already backed Limerick to extend their run of All-Ireland victories.

John Kiely’s men powered their way to a second successive All-Ireland title on Sunday at Croke Park, putting a record 3-32 on the scoreboard in a comprehensive 16-point victory over Cork.

The Treaty have already shortened into odds-on at 4/7 from even money with BoyleSports to retain their All-Ireland crown next season, with Galway, Tipperary, Kilkenny, Waterford and Cork all currently vying to be singled out as second favourites at a distant 10/1 apiece.

But some are looking even further ahead, with five-in-a-row backed into just 5/2 from 6/1, while the chances of Limerick lifting the Liam MacCarthy Cup in every season up to and including 2025 have been clipped into 9/2 from 10/1.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Such was Limerick’s dominance this year that they are now drawing comparisons to some of the greatest teams we’ve seen in the game and it’s only an 11/8 shot now from 4/1 that they win the next two All-Irelands. But we have seen them backed to win as many as six in a row, so it’s becoming increasingly clear that punters believe they are going to take some stopping in the coming years.”

Meanwhile, Cian Lynch is the hurler of the year in waiting according to the betting following Limerick’s All-Ireland Final victory over Corkk.

The Patrickswell man contributed six points from play to the Treaty’s record final points haul and was named RTÉ’s man of the match after bagging his third All-Ireland winning medal in four seasons.

Now the man dubbed ‘The Limerick Messi’ is in line for his second Hurler of the Year award too, as he has plummeted into a red hot 1/20 with BoyleSports having started the final a narrow second favourite at 15/8 behind teammate Kyle Hayes.

Hayes is now a distant 25/1 shot alongside a host of teammates including last year’s winner Gearóid Hegarty.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Several of the Limerick side have justifiable claims to be named Hurler of the Year, but Cian Lynch is the one who has stood out for most and he was backed off the boards in the 24 hours after the final whistle. We’ve had to cut him into 1/20 from 15/8 as a result and it probably won’t be long until we have to suspend betting with such a one-sided race.”

Limerick Specials

4/7 To win All-Ireland SHC 2022

11/8 To win All-Ireland SHC 2022 & 2023

5/2 To win All-Ireland SHC 2022, 2023 & 2024

9/2 To win All-Ireland SHC 2022, 2023, 2024 & 2025

All-Ireland SHC 2022

4/7 Limerick

10/1 Galway

10/1 Tipperary

10/1 Kilkenny

10/1 Cork

10/1 Waterford

20/1 Clare

40/1 Wexford

50/1 Dublin

Hurler of the Year

1/20 Cian Lynch

25/1 Seamus Flanagan

25/1 Kyle Hayes

25/1 Tom Morrissey

25/1 Sean Finn

25/1 Nicky Quaid