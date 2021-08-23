Search our Archive

23/08/2021

Limerick hurlers supported to achieve the 'Drive for Five'

Limerick hurlers backed to achieve the 'Drive for Five'

The Liam MacCarthy Cup at Croke Park on Sunday

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

THE All-Ireland Senior Hurling scene could be at the dawn of a period of dominance according to GAA punters who have already backed Limerick to extend their run of All-Ireland victories.

John Kiely’s men powered their way to a second successive All-Ireland title on Sunday at Croke Park, putting a record 3-32 on the scoreboard in a comprehensive 16-point victory over Cork.

The Treaty have already shortened into odds-on at 4/7 from even money with BoyleSports to retain their All-Ireland crown next season, with Galway, Tipperary, Kilkenny, Waterford and Cork all currently vying to be singled out as second favourites at a distant 10/1 apiece.

But some are looking even further ahead, with five-in-a-row backed into just 5/2 from 6/1, while the chances of Limerick lifting the Liam MacCarthy Cup in every season up to and including 2025 have been clipped into 9/2 from 10/1.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Such was Limerick’s dominance this year that they are now drawing comparisons to some of the greatest teams we’ve seen in the game and it’s only an 11/8 shot now from 4/1 that they win the next two All-Irelands. But we have seen them backed to win as many as six in a row, so it’s becoming increasingly clear that punters believe they are going to take some stopping in the coming years.”

Meanwhile, Cian Lynch is the hurler of the year in waiting according to the betting following Limerick’s All-Ireland Final victory over Corkk.

The Patrickswell man contributed six points from play to the Treaty’s record final points haul and was named RTÉ’s man of the match after bagging his third All-Ireland winning medal in four seasons.

Now the man dubbed ‘The Limerick Messi’ is in line for his second Hurler of the Year award too, as he has plummeted into a red hot 1/20 with BoyleSports having started the final a narrow second favourite at 15/8 behind teammate Kyle Hayes.

Hayes is now a distant 25/1 shot alongside a host of teammates including last year’s winner Gearóid Hegarty.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Several of the Limerick side have justifiable claims to be named Hurler of the Year, but Cian Lynch is the one who has stood out for most and he was backed off the boards in the 24 hours after the final whistle. We’ve had to cut him into 1/20 from 15/8 as a result and it probably won’t be long until we have to suspend betting with such a one-sided race.”

Limerick Specials

4/7         To win All-Ireland SHC 2022

11/8       To win All-Ireland SHC 2022 & 2023

5/2         To win All-Ireland SHC 2022, 2023 & 2024

9/2         To win All-Ireland SHC 2022, 2023, 2024 & 2025

 

All-Ireland SHC 2022

4/7         Limerick

10/1       Galway

10/1       Tipperary

10/1       Kilkenny

10/1       Cork

10/1       Waterford

20/1       Clare

40/1       Wexford

50/1       Dublin

Hurler of the Year

1/20       Cian Lynch

25/1       Seamus Flanagan

25/1       Kyle Hayes

25/1       Tom Morrissey

25/1       Sean Finn

25/1       Nicky Quaid

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media