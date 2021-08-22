Hegarty: Limerick saved their best till last to blitz Cork in historic All Ireland victory

GEAROID Hegarty was a content man that Limerick had saved their best till last to blitz Cork in an epic All-Ireland final display.

It’s nine championship games unbeaten for Limerick across the last two years as their put historic back-to-back titles together.

"It’s brilliant when you train so hard, this is where you want to get your best performance out, it’s such a satisfying feeling to get that performance out today,” said the St Patricks clubman who notched two first half goals.

Limerick were 13-points clear by half time in one of the most complete halves of hurling seen in Croke Park.

"I didn’t even know the half-time score," exclaimed Hegarty when interviewed pitchside by RTÉ.

Limerick become the first team in 72 years and the fifth team ever to win an All-Ireland SHC final match, after leading from the first minute to the final whistle.

"I didn’t even know what we got. 3-18! I think we got 3-16 here in the 2018 All-Ireland final, that puts a bit of perspective on that,” outlined the towering wing forward.

There was no relenting in the second half.

"We just love working hard, we love working hard in training and we love putting it onto the field and see where it gets us.”

Hegarty was loud in praise of the management team.

"We’re absolutely blessed with the management team John (Kiely) has put together. Paul's (Kinnerk) trainings are absolutely unbelievable. Nobody sees them and that’s the way they want it,” he said.

Hegarty explained how the bond among the players continued to strengthen.

"All the battles we’ve been in over the last number of years, of course it's going to bring you closer together. We’ve so many reference points over the last few years, where we’ve been down in games, leading in games, leading from the front, coming back and winning in the last few minutes. It’s just human nature to get closer and long may it last."