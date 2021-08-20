Treaty Utd look to get back on track with crucial Wexford test

TREATY United will look to get their SSE Airtricity League First Division promotion play-off bid back on track this Friday when basement side Wexford FC visit the Markets Field for a crucial league fixture, 7.45pm.

Treaty United suffered back-to-back league defeats for the first time this season when a last gasp goal from the penalty spot saw Bray Wanderers record a dramatic 1-0 victory over Tommy Barrett's charges at the Carlisle Grounds.

The defeat, a week after Treaty lost 4-1 at home to Cabinteely, leaves the Limerick-based side in fourth place in the First Division table, below Bray on goal difference. This is the first time that League of Ireland newcomers Treaty United have lost successive fixtures this season.

The sides down to fifth place in the First Division will be involved in the promotion play-offs at the end of the regular season. There are now just eight fixtures to go in that regular season.

Fourth-placed Treaty are 10 points clear of sixth-placed Athlone Town in the battle to secure a promotion play-off position.

Friday's opponents Wexford, who prop up the First Division table, recorded just the second win of their league campaign on Friday night when defeating Cabinteely 2-1 at Ferrycarrig Park. Treaty are 24 points clear of Wexford in the table.

Treaty United gave a league debut off the substitutes' bench to talented teenager Sean Oyibo in Friday night's game a Bray.