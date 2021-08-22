Limerick Athletics - Weekly News Update

NATIONAL JUVENILE CHAMPIONSHIPS

WIND and rain didn’t stop several Limerick athletes from producing great performances at the fourth and final day of the National Juvenile Track and Field Championships in Tullamore last Saturday.



GIRLS

At U16 Leagh Moloney (Emerald) took Silver in both the Triple Jump (10.25) and also in the Long Jump (5.44) having been the early leader in a tight contest.

At U17 Emer Conroy (Dooneen) finished 4th in her 400m heat (10.73), narrowly missing out on qualification for the final, followed by Emer Galvin (St.Mary’s AC) in 5th (1:05.48).

Laura Frawley (Emerald A.C.) is the U18 Long Jump champion.

Her first jump of 5.92m was her best of the day and secured the gold from Katie Nolke (Ferrybank A.C.) 5.88 who took the silver medal. She also won the High Jump with a clearance of 1.65m.

At U19, Ella Dillon (Dooneen) was 5th in the High Jump after count back, with athletes in positions 2-5 all tied on 1.55m.

BOYS

IN the Boys competition Alan Gladysz (Limerick AC) was 5th in the 100mh (U16) in 16.67. At U18 Kelvin O’Carroll (Dooneen) was 6th in the final of the 400m in 53.12, having qualified in 2nd place from his heat in 56.08.

Nathan Sheehy Cremin (Emerald) took the Bronze medal in the 400m (U19) in a time of 50.50. Well done to all involved.

AROUND THE COUNTRY AND ABROAD

John Kinsella won the Tropem Wilczem 10K in Lubartow Poland in a time of 16:09. Rob Stephen (Sanctuary Runners) completed the Bath Half marathon in England, organised in waves, in a time of 1:52.

Congratulations to Sean Quirke who finished 2nd at Galtymore and won the Munster Mountain Hill Running Championship for the 4th time.

FIXTURES

The Moreabbey Milers 10 mile takes place in Galbally on August 29 at 11am.