18/08/2021

Search our Archive

Limerick's Róisín Ní Riain eyes Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games debut

Limerick's Róisín Ní Riain eyes Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games debut

Limerick swimmer Róisín Ní Riain competes at the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

HIGHLY-RATED Limerick swimmer Róisín Ní Riain will compete at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games next week.

Roísín Ní Riain, is from Drombanna and is a member of Limerick Swimming Club.

Coached by John Szaranek, Ní Riain competes in the S13 100m Backstroke, S13 100m Butterfly, SB13 100m Breaststroke, S13 50m & 200m Freestyle, SM13 200m Individual Medley (IM) swimming events.

The talented 16-year-old is Paralympic Ireland’s youngest athlete in the Tokyo Paralympics.

She announced her arrival on the world stage with a string of impressive swims at the World Para Swimming Series in Lignano Sabbiadoro in Italy in April.

She made her championship debut at the European Championships in Madeira in May 2021 where she won a bronze medal in the S13 backstroke in 1:09:37. She also made five other European finals and was fourth in 100m freestyle (1:02.72) and 100m breaststroke PB 1:22.37 where she was just narrowly beaten for a medal.

Other events were 6th in 50m free (28:93), 6th in 100m butterfly 1:11.25 and 400m freestyle final.

Roísín recently completed Transition Year in all-Irish secondary school Gaelcholaiste Luimnigh. She is the eldest in her family and has three younger sisters, including twins.

A total of 29 Irish athletes have qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in 27 slots representing Team Ireland in 9 sports.

Tokyo 2020 takes place from August 24-September 5 with the action focusing around the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo.

The games will take place one year later than planned following the forced postponement of the Paralympic Games due to the Corona Virus.

The opening ceremony of the Paralympic Games will take place on Tuesday next, August 24 and will mark the beginning of two weeks of intense competition with the famous Paralympic medals at stake.

The Games will feature 539 events across 22 sports hosted at 21 venues with multiple classifications in each discipline.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media