Limerick's Róisín Ní Riain eyes Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games debut

HIGHLY-RATED Limerick swimmer Róisín Ní Riain will compete at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games next week.

Roísín Ní Riain, is from Drombanna and is a member of Limerick Swimming Club.

Coached by John Szaranek, Ní Riain competes in the S13 100m Backstroke, S13 100m Butterfly, SB13 100m Breaststroke, S13 50m & 200m Freestyle, SM13 200m Individual Medley (IM) swimming events.

The talented 16-year-old is Paralympic Ireland’s youngest athlete in the Tokyo Paralympics.

She announced her arrival on the world stage with a string of impressive swims at the World Para Swimming Series in Lignano Sabbiadoro in Italy in April.

She made her championship debut at the European Championships in Madeira in May 2021 where she won a bronze medal in the S13 backstroke in 1:09:37. She also made five other European finals and was fourth in 100m freestyle (1:02.72) and 100m breaststroke PB 1:22.37 where she was just narrowly beaten for a medal.

Other events were 6th in 50m free (28:93), 6th in 100m butterfly 1:11.25 and 400m freestyle final.

Roísín recently completed Transition Year in all-Irish secondary school Gaelcholaiste Luimnigh. She is the eldest in her family and has three younger sisters, including twins.

A total of 29 Irish athletes have qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in 27 slots representing Team Ireland in 9 sports.

Tokyo 2020 takes place from August 24-September 5 with the action focusing around the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo.

The games will take place one year later than planned following the forced postponement of the Paralympic Games due to the Corona Virus.

The opening ceremony of the Paralympic Games will take place on Tuesday next, August 24 and will mark the beginning of two weeks of intense competition with the famous Paralympic medals at stake.

The Games will feature 539 events across 22 sports hosted at 21 venues with multiple classifications in each discipline.