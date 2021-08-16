Munster Rugby make ticket gesture to frontline workers

MUNSTER Rugby kick off their pre-season fixtures with a home game against Premiership side Bath Rugby at Thomond Park on Saturday, September 4 at 3pm.

Munster Rugby Supporters Club members, Season Ticket Holders and 10-Year Ticket Holders have received direct details on how to avail of match tickets.

While the majority of tickets will be allocated across the above groups, Munster Rugby have revealed that a number of tickets have been offered free of charge to frontline healthcare workers in recognition of their efforts over the last 18 months.

In order to apply for the tickets frontline healthcare staff are asked to follow the below steps:

Email tickets@munsterrugby.ie with the subject line noting “Frontline Healthcare Tickets” before 5pm Friday, August 20.

Include relevant staff details in the email body – contact details, address of employment and relevant supporting ID.

A pair of complimentary tickets will be issued on a first come first served basis.

If successful, details on how to secure tickets will be communicated directly.

Any further availability of match tickets for general sale will be reviewed once the above priority distribution groups have been facilitated during their respective access periods.

Tickets can only be purchased online via registered accounts and will not be available on the gate.

In order to access the stadium a number of new measures will be implemented to ensure a safe environment for all supporters, players and staff.

The game does remain subject to government approval as a pilot event for supporters attending a Munster Rugby fixture and will be subject to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions and applicable public health guidelines around large scale outdoor events.

Should we find that we are unable to accommodate attendees on the day, refunds will be issued.

All tickets must be pre-purchased as e-tickets via Ticketmaster. No tickets will be available to purchase at the stadium on the day. Tickets will be NON-TRANSFERRABLE to allow for contact tracing purposes.

All supporters attending Thomond Park Stadium will be required to comply with Covid-19 Guidelines prior to, during, and after the match.