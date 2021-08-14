14/08/2021

Treaty United to learn FAI Women's Senior Cup draw

The draw for the quarter-finals of the FAI Women's Senior Cup takes place on Tuesday

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

THE draw for the FAI Women's Senior Cup quarter-finals, including Treaty United, will take place on this Tuesday, August 17.

Bohemians defeated DLR Waves in the only game of the First Round on Friday night to book their quarter-final place

Waiting in the next round along with Treaty United and Bohemians are Athlone Town, Cork City, Galway WFC, Peamount United, Shelbourne and Wexford Youths.

The quarter-finals are set for the week ending September 5 and the semi-finals are pencilled in for the week ending October 10.

The 2021 FAI Women's Senior Cup Final is marked in for the week ending November 21.

