13/08/2021

WATCH: Team Limerick Clean-Up backs hurlers All-Ireland final glory bid

The Team Limerick Clean-Up is backing the hurlers All-Ireland final glory bid

TEAM Limerick Clean-Up is backing Limerick senior hurlers' Liam MacCarthy glory bid.

The Team Limerick Clean-Up (TLC) initiative is sponsored by the JP McManus Benevolent Fund and is spearheaded by former Munster, Ireland and Lions rugby captain Paul O’Connell and Limerick City and County Council, with the support of Mr Binman, the Limerick Leader and Live 95.

The event has been a huge local success since it started on Good Friday, April 3 2015, as a massive clean-up day in both Limerick City and County. 

The aim of the initiative is to get everyone to sign up and make their community spotless and as a result, over 10,000 people participated in what turned out to be Ireland’s largest ever one-day clean-up!

Team Limerick Clean-Up has produced a new video, featuring Limerick actor Pius McGrath wishing the Limerick senior hurlers and management team the best of luck in the upcoming All-Ireland final.

