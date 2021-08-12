Limerick rower advances to World Rowing Junior Championship semi-finals

A LIMERICK teenager is a key member of the Irish Junior Men's Quadruple Sculls crew which has qualified for the A/B semi-finals at the World Rowing Junior Championships in Bulgaria.

St Michael's Rowing Club member David Foley, is a member of the Ireland crew which finished in second place in their repêchage on Thursday morning in Plovdiv to reach Saturday's semi-finals.

The Irish crew, which also includes Ronan Gibbon (New Ross Boat Club), Fergus Bryce (Coleraine Grammar School Rowing Club) and Donagh Claffey (Athlone Boat Club), took second spot in their repêchage in a time of 06:01.86, behind winners Italy, with the Netherlands back in third position.

Eighteen-year-old David Foley is from Ballycummin Village, Raheen and completed his Leaving Cert at Castletroy College in June.

The talented teenager has been a member of St Michael's Rowing Club since 2015 and is very passionate about the sport.

David Foley has enjoyed significant success in rowing over the last few years from regattas and the indoor rowing championships.

The accomplished oarsman has also represented his school Castletroy College at the Schools' Regatta which he won in a double scull.

David Foley and his crew mates have come a very good 2nd in their Repechage this morning at the World Rowing Junior Championships and are now though to the A/B Semi Finals. @RowingIreland @WorldRowing @Limerick_Leader @Limericksports @limerickpost pic.twitter.com/4jAfqbw2tu — St. Michael's Rowing (@Smrc_rowing) August 12, 2021

This week's World Rowing Junior Championships is David's first time to represent Ireland, although he has rowed in the UK Schools Regatta at Dorney Lake in 2018 and 2019 while representing St Michael's.

David also set a new 500m Irish record at the indoor rowing championships in January 2019.

The Ireland Junior Men's Quadruple Sculls crew will compete in the semi-finals of the World Rowing Junior Championships on Saturday at 7.56am Irish time.

Ireland are joined in their semi-final by crews from Bulgaria, Belarus, Russia, Germany and Romania.