12/08/2021

Search our Archive

Limerick rower advances to World Rowing Junior Championship semi-finals

Limerick rower advances to World Rowing Junior Championship semi-finals

Limerick rower David Foley

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

A LIMERICK teenager is a key member of the Irish Junior Men's Quadruple Sculls crew which has qualified for the A/B semi-finals at the World Rowing Junior Championships in Bulgaria.

St Michael's Rowing Club member David Foley, is a member of the Ireland crew which finished in second place in their repêchage on Thursday morning in Plovdiv to reach Saturday's semi-finals.

The Irish crew, which also includes Ronan Gibbon (New Ross Boat Club), Fergus Bryce (Coleraine Grammar School Rowing Club) and Donagh Claffey (Athlone Boat Club), took second spot in their repêchage in a time of 06:01.86, behind winners Italy, with the Netherlands back in third position.

Eighteen-year-old David Foley is from Ballycummin Village, Raheen and completed his Leaving Cert at Castletroy College in June.

The talented teenager has been a member of St Michael's Rowing Club since 2015 and is very passionate about the sport.

David Foley has enjoyed significant success in rowing over the last few years from regattas and the  indoor rowing championships.

The accomplished oarsman has also represented his school Castletroy College at the Schools' Regatta which he won in a double scull. 

This week's World Rowing Junior Championships is David's first time to represent Ireland, although he has rowed in the UK Schools Regatta at Dorney Lake in 2018 and 2019 while representing St Michael's. 

David also set a new 500m Irish record at the indoor rowing championships in January 2019.

The Ireland Junior Men's Quadruple Sculls crew will compete in the semi-finals of the World Rowing Junior Championships on Saturday at 7.56am Irish time.

Ireland are joined in their semi-final by crews from Bulgaria, Belarus, Russia, Germany and Romania.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media