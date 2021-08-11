11/08/2021

Search our Archive

Limerick rower's second place finish in World Rowing Junior Championship heats

Limerick rower's second place finish in World Rowing Junior Championship heats

The World Rowing Junior Championships are taking place in Bulgaria

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

A TALENTED Limerick rower was part of the Irish Junior Men's Quadruple Sculls crew which claimed a second placed finish in their opening round heat at the World Rowing Junior Championships in Bulgaria this Wednesday.

David Foley, of St Michael's Rowing Club, is a member of the Irish Junior Men's Quadruple Sculls crew which is competing at the prestigious championships in Plovdiv which continue until Sunday.

Drawn in lane four, the Irish crew, featuring 18-year-old Foley, as well as Ronan Gibbon (New Ross Boat Club), Fergus Bryce (Coleraine Grammar School Rowing Club) and Donagh Claffey (Athlone Boat Club) finished in second place in a time of 6.05.44 behind the crew from the Czech Republic which won the heat in 5.28.57.

The Czech crew came out at the start with a 41 stroke rate and looked like they wanted to dominate the heat.

Serbia followed in second with Ireland moving with Serbia. The Czech Republic, who are the reigning World Champions from 2019, won the heat with a tenacious Irish crew finishing second, with Serbia over a second back in third.

The Ireland crew will now compete in Thursday's repechage, looking to secure a place in Saturday's semi-final.

After missing the 2020 edition, the World Rowing Junior Championships is back for 2021 with the best under-19 rowers from 43 nations heading to Plovdiv.

Continuing until this Sunday, the championships has attracted nearly 600 athletes. 

Meanwhile, the Ireland Women’s Quad crew, including Anna Keating of Shannon Rowing Club, won Silver on Saturday and then finished 4th on Sunday at the at the Coupe de la Jeunesse 2021 last weekend in Austria.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media