Diarmaid Byrnes the main Limerick injury concern ahead of All-Ireland hurling final

DEFENDER Diarmaid Byrnes is the biggest Limerick injury worry ahead of the All-Ireland SHC final.

The wing back went over on is ankle in the final quarter of last Saturday's semi final win over Waterford.

The Patrickswell man is currently in a protective boot and won't train "for a couple of days" but Limerick manager John Kiely is confident Byrnes will be ready to face Cork on August 22.

"Diarmaid Byrnes went over on his ankle and he probably won’t train for a couple of days, but we’d hope he’ll be okay, that he just needs a couple of days to get the swelling down," reported John Kiely at Limerick's GAA pre-final media event this Tuesday evening.

"He’ll probably have to get it strapped but he’ll be fine."

Of the protective boot, Kiely added: "Yes, that’s just to make sure the rest is one hundred per cent, it takes all the weight off the leg."

Barry Nash went off injured in Croke Park but isn't a concern.

"Barry Nash is perfect, he’ll train tonight," said Kiely.

He added: "The other knocks were dead legs and so on, nothing that won’t clear up in a few days."

"The only players who aren’t training are Mike Casey, and Mark Quinlan, who’s had a quad strain for the last four weeks but should be back over the course of the next week. I’m expecting everyone else to be able to train"

The Limerick manager confirmed that there was no decision yet on any potential appeal to Peter Casey's red card.

"We got the referee's report yesterday, late yesterday. We had a few hours of discussion about it at that stage, but we have 48 hours to decide on our approach to it. We have another meeting scheduled for this evening after training, so basically it’s ongoing," said the manager this Tuesday evening.

“So there’s no definitive decision taken as yet. It all depends on what decision or what route we decide to take. For the moment it’s only Tuesday, so there’s no panic. We said on Sunday we’d take our time and make the right decision for Peter and for the group, and we’ll use the time we have."

He continued: “We have the 48 hours and it’s great to have that time, that we’re not rushed into any particular direction. At this stage I’m not going to comment other than to say that’s where it’s at, that wouldn’t be fair.”