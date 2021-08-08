08/08/2021

Search our Archive

Limerick's 'mammy of Irish women's boxing' is 'over the moon' at Kellie Harrington's Olympic gold

Limerick's 'mammy of Irish boxing' is 'over the moon' at Kellie Harrington's Olympic gold

Olympic boxing champion Kellie Harrington celebrates with her gold medal in Tokyo on Sunday

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

THE Limerick woman, who Olympic boxing champion Kellie Harrington paid tribute to in a national TV interview following her semi-final win, said she 'is over the moon' following her gold medal success in Tokyo this Sunday morning.

Limerick boxing stalwart Anna Moore, of St Francis Boxing Club, has known Kellie Harrington for some 15 years through her various roles in Irish boxing.

Harrington paid tribute to Moore, who has played a key role in the rise of women's boxing, following her Olympic semi-final win on Thursday. She described the Limerick woman as 'one of the mammies of Irish women's boxing who has been there from the start'.

“Anna is always sending her love to everyone, so a big shout out to Anna,” Harrington said live on RTE TV.

Thirty one-year-old Harrington then went on to claim the gold medal in the women's lightweight category when scoring an impressive unanimous decision victory over reigning world champion Beatriz Ferreira of Brazil.

Anna Moore told Leader Sport this Sunday: “I messaged Kellie after her win today to congratulate her. She sent me a text back, sending on her love.

“I am over the moon for Kellie. I can't express my emotions. The minute they said 'by unanimous decision', I knew she had it. Then they announced it and I just went wild.

"We had Limerick hurlers on Saturday and Kellie this morning, it couldn't get any better than that for me anyway

“We have been messaging each other over and back during the Olympics. She is such a lovely person and deserved her success so much.”

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media