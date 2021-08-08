Limerick's 'mammy of Irish women's boxing' is 'over the moon' at Kellie Harrington's Olympic gold

THE Limerick woman, who Olympic boxing champion Kellie Harrington paid tribute to in a national TV interview following her semi-final win, said she 'is over the moon' following her gold medal success in Tokyo this Sunday morning.

Limerick boxing stalwart Anna Moore, of St Francis Boxing Club, has known Kellie Harrington for some 15 years through her various roles in Irish boxing.

Harrington paid tribute to Moore, who has played a key role in the rise of women's boxing, following her Olympic semi-final win on Thursday. She described the Limerick woman as 'one of the mammies of Irish women's boxing who has been there from the start'.

“Anna is always sending her love to everyone, so a big shout out to Anna,” Harrington said live on RTE TV.

Thirty one-year-old Harrington then went on to claim the gold medal in the women's lightweight category when scoring an impressive unanimous decision victory over reigning world champion Beatriz Ferreira of Brazil.

Anna Moore told Leader Sport this Sunday: “I messaged Kellie after her win today to congratulate her. She sent me a text back, sending on her love.

“I am over the moon for Kellie. I can't express my emotions. The minute they said 'by unanimous decision', I knew she had it. Then they announced it and I just went wild.

"We had Limerick hurlers on Saturday and Kellie this morning, it couldn't get any better than that for me anyway

“We have been messaging each other over and back during the Olympics. She is such a lovely person and deserved her success so much.”