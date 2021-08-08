Confirmed: Limerick All-Ireland hurling final fixture details against Munster rivals

IT'S Limerick against Cork in the 2021 All-Ireland senior hurling championship final.

The clash of Munster rivals will take place in Croke Park on Sunday August 22 at 3.30.

Both RTE and Sky Sports will have live television coverage of the GAA showpiece.

It will be the fourth ever all-Munster final - 2020, 2013 and 1997.

GAA officials have confirmed that 40,000 will be the attendance on Al-Ireland SHC final day.

Details of the ticket distribution will be confirmed in the coming days but Limerick GAA clubs have already requested fully paid up club members to submit their requests.

The All-Ireland final clash will come seven weeks after the Munster SHC clash - Limerick were 2-22 to 1-17 winners in Thurles on July 3.

While Limerick progressed to defeat Tipperary and Waterford enroute to the final, Cork had to regroup to beat Clare, Dublin and this Sunday's extra time semi final win over Kilkenny.

Limerick will be appearing in a third final in four years and a 19th ever final - nine previous victories.

It will be a final that marks the centenary of the 1921 final when Limerick won the first final when the Liam MacCarthy Cup was awarded.

John Kiely's Limerick will be seeking to win back-to-back All Ireland SHC titles for the first time for Limerick. Aside from Kilkenny, an achievement not accomplished by a county since Galway in 1987-88.

Cork will be appearing in their 50th final and a first since 2013. The Rebels will be chasing a first title since 2005.