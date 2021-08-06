High-flying Treaty Utd host Cabo' in crucial First Division clash

ROMTION-CHASING Treaty United will look to maintain their strong push for a top five finish in the SSE Airtricity League First Division when tackling Cabinteely at the Markets Field this Friday night, 7.45pm.

In-form Treaty United, moved up to second placed in the First Division table with an impressive 4-1 away win over Athlone Town on Friday night last. Edward McCarthy, captain Jack Lynch, Sean McSweeney and Marc Ludden scored the Treaty goals in a clinical display.

The goal propelled Lynch to top spot in Treaty's goal-scoring charts this season with five.

The result took Treaty's haul of league points to 16 from a possible 21 in their last seven league fixtures as Tommy Barrett's charges strengthened their promotion push.

Treaty sit level on points with third-placed Galway Utd, with Barrett's charges edging the battle for second by virtue of their superior goal difference. Treaty trail pace-setters Shelbourne by nine points with now 10 series of regular season fixtures to come.

Treaty United suffered their second defeat of the SSE Airtricity League First Division season when going down 1-2 to Cabinteely at Stradbrook in May.