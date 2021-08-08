Limerick Athletics - Weekly News Round-Up

TOKYO 2020

WELL done to Emerald’s Sarah Lavin who equalled her second fastest ever time of 13.16 in coming 7th in her 100mh heat at the Olympics.

West Limerick native Carolyn Hayes finished in 23rd place in the Triathlon in a time of 2:02:10. There was 54 starters and her 10K time was 10th fastest overall. Well done Carolyn.

Michelle Finn was 9th in the Steeplechase in 9:33.26 semi final while Thomas Barr was 4th in his 400mh semi final in 48.26.



MUNSTER SENIOR & MASTERS TRACK & FIELD

Many athletes from Limerick produced excellent performances at the Munster Senior and Masters Track and Field Championships, in Tenplemore last Saturday.

SENIOR

AN Brú’s Niall Shanahan continued his great form by winning the 5000m with just under two seconds to spare from Sean Doyle (North Cork) in 14:54:52.

Niall O’Callaghan (West Limerick) was also 8th in 16:09. Mark Carmody (An Brú) overtook Mark Hanrahan (Ennis Track) on the home straight to annex a tight 800m (1:54.76) and claim his first Munster outdoor title.

In the 100m Emerald’s Paul Costello was second in 10.65 with clubmate Jamie Mitchell 5th in 11.25.

In the women’s section Alana Frataroli took Gold medal in the Shot Put (12.16) while Emerald’s Laura Frawley won the Long Jump in 5.54. There was Silver for Sophie Moroney (also Emerald) in the 1500m in 4:54.97. Clubmates Lauren O’Leary (12 37) in the 100m and Laura Frawley (1.65) in the High Jump also both took Silver.

MASTERS

Dooneen’s Shane O’Sullivan took Gold in both the M35 400m (56.18), and 800m (2:07.45). Second overall and taking Gold in the 800m M50 category with a CBP was clubmate Dermot Kearns (2:11.44).

Third overall in the 800m and first M45 was Keith Daly (Limerick AC) in 2:12.67. Dermot Kearns was also second in the M50 3000m in 9:24.44. There was another medal for Dooneen’s Tim Ryan as he claimed the M55 200m in 28.09.

Dooneen ‘Throw coach’ John Sheehan (Dooneen) won the M60 Hammer (30:39) and Discus (38:56). James O’Hare (Limerick AC) won the M65 100m in 14.95.

NOTES FROM AN BRÚ AC

“Massive congratulations from everyone at An Brú A.C. to both Mark Carmody and Niall Shanahan who both won Gold at the Munster senior Championship in Templemore.

Niall took the Gold in the 5000m and Mark who is having a fantastic season won the 800m.

Everyone here at the club are delighted for the lads and their magnificent achievements this weekend and we wish continued success to both for the rest of the season.”

FIXTURES

West Limerick AC host the first County 4 Mile Road Championships since 2019 in Dromcollougher Sunday next. The Women’s race is at 12:30 and the Men start at 1:30. Moreabbey Milers 10 Miler, Sunday 29th August, 11 am, Galbally