04/08/2021

Buck books Irish Greyhound Derby Trial Stake ticket with Limerick win

Buck books Irish Greyhound Derby Trial Stake ticket with Limerick win

Mark Fanning presents to Chantelle and Ronny Wuyts after Vigorous Buck won the BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby Trial Stake

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

THE BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby Trial Stake was down for decision on Saturday night in Limerick Greyhound Stadium and this five-dog affair was claimed by local runner Vigorous Buck.

Owned by Ronny Wuyts, Vigorous Buck was an easy to bet 7/2 shot in the market and despite not breaking all too fluently from trap two, he had the whole inside to himself and made this count rounding the opening corner.

Tracking expertly, Vigorous Buck nipped up the inside of both Bling Bling Paul and Athlacca Zette entering the back straight and from here, the son of Droopys Jet - Vigorous Lindsay was never going to be caught given his strong running capabilities.

Staying on well in the closing yards, Bling Bling Paul did come with a late flurry, but it was in vain as Vigorous Buck had a length and a half in hand at the winning line. The time was a fast 29.81.

The BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby commences on August 13 and 14 in Shelbourne Park Greyhound Stadium with the final on Saturday 18th September.  The winners prize is €125,000.

