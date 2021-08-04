Munster Rugby unveil new home jersey for 2021/2022 season

THE new adidas Munster Rugby home jersey was revealed today and will be available in-store and online from August 19.

The new kit will be worn by a senior side for the first time when the Munster Women’s team kick-off their Interprovincial Championship campaign away to Ulster on Saturday, August 28.

The men’s team will wear the new kit for the first time against Bath at Thomond Park in their first pre-season game on Saturday, September 4 (3pm). Ticket details for the game will be released shortly.

The new jersey will be available in women’s-fit sizes from XS to XXL, and from infants to XXXL adult.

The new adidas jersey is made with PRIMEGREEN, a series of high-performance recycled materials, putting sustainability at the heart of the innovation.

It is available to pre-order from lifestylesports.com and will be worn by all Munster sides for the next two seasons.

The new jersey will be available exclusively in Life Style Sports stores from Thursday, August 19, and online.

The adidas Munster Rugby training range for 2021/22 is set to be revealed later this month and will also be available exclusively at Life Style Sports.

Munster Rugby’s 2020/21 European and Alternate kits remain the same for 2021/22.