Limerick GAA club fixtures for week-ending August 11

Limerick club GAA fixtures for the week ahead
Thursday, August 5
County
Intermediate Hurling League Final
Ballybricken/Bohermore v Croagh/Kilfinny in Clarina at 7pm (E.T.I.N. Finish on the day)
Friday, August 6
County
U19 A Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 1
Killacolla Gaels v Knockaderry in Bruree at 7pm
U19 A Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 1
Naomh Eoin/Knockainey v Blackrock in Hospital at 7pm
U19 A Hurling Championship Group 3 Round 1
Cappamore v Murroe/Boher in Cappamore at 7pm
Coshlea Gaels v Bruff in Kilbreedy at 7pm
U19 A Hurling Championship Group 4 Round 1
Tournafulla v Knockaderry in Tournafulla at 7pm
U19 B Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 1
Dromin Athlacca v Glenroe in Athlacca at 7pm
Beville Gaels v Croom in Feohanagh at 7pm
U19 B Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 1
St. Kierans v Granagh/Ballingarry in Ardagh at 7pm
U19 B Hurling Championship Group 4 Round 1
Sarsfields v Caherline in Pallasgreen at 7pm
Sunday, August 8
County
Junior A Hurling League Final
South Liberties v Mungret/St Pauls in Childers Road at 7pm (E.T.I.N. Finish on the day)
Tuesday, August 10
County
U19 B Football Championship Round 2
Mungret/St Pauls v Belville Gaels in Mungret at 7pm
Dromcollogher/Broadford v Knockaderry at 7pm
Rathkeale/Cappagh v Claughaun at The Bog Garden at 7pm
