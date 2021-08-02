Search our Archive

02/08/2021

1452794778036
1454508443990
1452599028110
1542015890030

Castleconnell native plays crucial role in Ireland's Olympic rowing success

Castleconnell native manages Ireland rowing team to Olympic glory

Ireland Rowing team manager Feargal O'Callaghan congratulates Fintan McCarthy after the Men's Lightweight Double Sculls final success in Tokyo

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK man Feargal O'Callaghan, from Castleconnell, was team manager of the hugely successful Ireland rowing team which claimed two medals at the Tokyo Olympics.

Fintan McCarthy and Paul O?Donovan stormed to gold medal success in the Lightweight Men's Double Sculls at the Tokyo Games, while the quartet of Aifric Keogh, Eimear Lambe, Fiona Murtagh and Emily Hegarty produced a stirring finish to take bronze in the women's four final.

O'Callaghan was an accomplished international rower in his own right and currently works as Head of High Performance in the Sports Department at NUIG.

O'Callaghan, who played GAA with Ahane and attended St Munchin's College, began rowing with Castleconnell Boat Club in the mid-1980s. 

He later joined Shannon Rowing Club and went on to win six national senior rowing titles and was a member of the National squad for World championships in 1992 (Montreal), 1993 (Prague) and 1995 (Tampere). His best finish was 9th in ’93.

An honourary life member of Shannon Rowing Club, he has a big collection of medals won at international regattas between 1992 & 1996.

O’Callaghan went to UL as a mature student and graduated with a degree in Sports & Exercise Science in 1998.

Feargal O'Callaghan spent almost two decades working with Munster Rugby from June 1999. He was Head of Age Grade Development at Munster when leaving to join NUIG. In all, the Limerick man spent eight or nine years with the Munster senior team, as well as a number of years with the province's Academy and Age Grade sides.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie