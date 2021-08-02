Limerick's Treaty United to learn FAI Women's Senior Cup opponents

THE draw for the first round of the 2021 FAI Women's Senior Cup which will include Limerick-based Treaty United will take place on tomorrow, Tuesday, at 1:30pm.

The top four clubs from the previous year’s final standings in the SSE Airtricity Women's National League are exempt from the draw and move through to the quarter-finals. They include Peamount United, Shelbourne, Wexford Youths and Cork City.

Treaty United are joined in tomorrow's first round draw by Athlone Town, Bohemians, DLR Waves and Galway WFC.

The First Round will see just one fixture being played as three teams will receive a bye to advance to the quarter-finals. The format of the draw will see each club being assigned a number with the first two numbers drawn out making up the teams that will contest the First Round fixture.

The First Round game will take place on the week ending August 15, while the quarter-finals are set for the week ending September 5 and the semi-finals are pencilled in for the week ending October 10th.

The 2021 FAI Women's Senior Cup Final is marked in for the week ending November 21.