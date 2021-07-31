Search our Archive

31/07/2021

1452794778036
1454508443990
1452599028110
1542015890030

Confirmed: All-Ireland hurling final rematch for Limerick and Waterford in the semi final

All-Ireland hurling final rematch for Limerick and Waterford in next Saturday's semi final

Limerick and Waterford set to renew rivalry

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK will play Waterford in next Saturday's All Ireland senior hurling championship semi final.

The repeat of last December's All-Ireland final will have a 5pm start in Croke Park on August 7 and will be televised live on RTE and Sky Sports.

The other semi final between Kilkenny and Cork will have a 3.30 start the following day, Sunday August 8 - also in Croke Park.

All four are chasing an August 22 All-Ireland SHC final spot.

Limerick are attempting to reach back-to-back All-Ireland SHC finals for the first time since 1973-74. Indeed the only other time Limerick played in successive finals was in the 1930s.

Of course Limerick has never won back-to-back All-Ireland SHC titles.

Limerick will be attempting to reach a 19th ever final.

Limerick and Waterford last met in a semi final in 2007 - Richie Bennis' side shocking the Munster champions on that occasion.

Next Saturday won't be the first meeting of the teams since the Liam MacCarthy Cup success for John Kiely's men on December 13 last. Eleven weeks prior to this semi final clash The Decies were 1-22 to 0-21 winners in round three of the Allianz League in Walsh Park.

The Liam Cahill managed Waterford lost to Clare in the Munster SHC but have bounced back into contention with wins over Laois, Galway and Tipperary via the backdoor.

When they clash with Limerick next Saturday it will be their fourth successive weekend of action. 

Waterford will be attempting to reach back-to-back finals for the first time ever. Champions last in 1959, Waterford have appeared in eight previous finals.

Earlier this week it was confirmed that 24,000 will be the attendance cap for the hurling semi finals.

Clubs across Limerick have already started to request fully paid club members to submit their requests to the respective club secretaries or relevant ticket officials - stand tickets are 50euro with some juvenile tickets available.

There are also some reports that there may be a public sale of tickets towards the middle or later stages of this coming week.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie