23/07/2021

Limerick team shows two changes for All-Ireland camogie championship clash with Tipperary

Tenacious Limerick give Kilkenny huge fright before losing out in league quarter-final

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

THERE are two changes in the Limerick team to play Tipperary in round two of the All-Ireland senior camogie championship.

Pat Ryan's Limerick lost to Wexford in round one and now face Tipperary in Nenagh this Sunday (2pm) in the second of three group games.

Captain Karen O'Leary returns to the starting team along with Mairead Ryan.

There are also a number of positional switches - most notably, Niamh Ryan going from wing back to centre forward.

LIMERICK SENIOR: Laura O'Neill (Na Piarsaigh); Mairead Ryan (Clooney-Quin), Muireann Creamer (Cappamore), Marian Quaid (Bruff); Róisín Ambrose (Newcastle West), Judith Mulcahy (Ahane), Néamh Curtin (Ballybrown), Sinéad McNamara (Na Piarsaigh), Karen O'Leary (Newcastle West); Rebecca Delee (Newcastle West), Niamh Ryan (Bruff), Sophie O’Callaghan (Adare); Caoimhe Costelloe (Adare), Laura Stack (Milford), Caoimhe Lyons (Monaleen). Subs: Aisling Enright (Bruff), Aishling Scanlon (Killeedy), Áine Cunningham (Killeedy), Deborah Murphy (Newcastle West), Megan O’Mara (Monaleen), Orlaith Kelliher (Croagh-Kilfinny), Nóirín Lenihan (Croagh-Kilfinny), Karen Mullane (Killeedy), Ella Whelan (Newcastle West), Lorraine McCarthy (Bruff),  Katie Finn (Bruff), Caroline Brennan (Bruff).

ELSEWHERE, the Limerick junior side begin their All-Ireland Premier Junior Championship this Sunday. They play Cavan in Bruff at 2pm.

The following Saturday, Limerick will be away to Down in what will be their second and final group game. Two teams from the group will reach the semi finals.

