Limerick players named in extended Ireland women's squad

A 39-STRONG Ireland women's training squad, which includes four uncapped players, has been announced for the upcoming preparatory camps for the 2021/22 season.
Ireland 7s captain Lucy Mulhall joins up with the squad alongside a trio of uncapped IQ Rugby players – Kathryn Buggy, Mary Healy and Sam Monaghan.
Head Coach Adam Griggs commented: "The players are refreshed and energised about our first squad camp this weekend and look forward to starting our preparation for the Rugby World Cup qualifiers fter a productive 2021 Women’s Six Nations."
"While it is our first camp back together, we will be driving the standards that have been set and expect this pre-season block to be extremely competitive. There are some new faces in the group while we also welcome back a number of players from injury so it’s an ideal opportunity for them to put their hand up during this window.
This is a hugely important year for women in Irish Rugby and as such it’s brilliant to welcome the new #NothingLikeIt initiative. Working with this group of international players, I understand what that means and I look forward to supporting the campaign and seeing it progress throughout the coming months."
Ireland Training Squad
Backs (15):
Enya Breen (UL Bohemian/ Munster)
Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian/ Munster)
Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/ Ulster)
Lauren Delany (Sale Sharks/ IQ Rugby)
Aoife Doyle (Railway Union/ Munster)
Stacey Flood (Railway Union/Leinster)
Eve Higgins (Railway Union/Leinster)
Emily Lane (Blackrock College/Munster)
Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union/Leinster)
Lucy Mulhall (Rathdrum/Leinster)*
Ellen Murphy (Blackrock College/Leinster)
Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union/Munster)
Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)
Beibhinn Parsons (Ballinasloe/Blackrock College/ Connacht)
Laura Sheehan (Exeter Chiefs/IQ Rugby)
Forwards (24):
Judy Bobbett (Blackrock College/Leinster)
Claire Boles (Railway Union/Ulster)
Kathryn Buggy (Gloucester-Hartpury/IQ Rugby)*
Anna Caplice (Harlequins/ IQ Rugby)
Ciara Cooney (Wasps/IQ Rugby)
Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)
Laura Feely (Blackrock College/ Connacht)
Nichola Fryday (Blackrock College/ Connacht)
Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemian/ Munster)
Mary Healy (Lindenwood University/IQ Rugby)*
Brittany Hogan (DCU/Old Belvedere/Ulster)
Neve Jones (Malone/Ulster)
Leah Lyons (Harlequins/ IQ Rugby)
Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/ Leinster)
Edel McMahon (Wasps/IQ Rugby)
Claire Molloy (Wasps/IQ Rugby)
Cliodhna Moloney (Wasps/ IQ Rugby)
Sam Monaghan (Wasps/IQ Rugby)*
Grace Moore (Railway Union/IQ Rugby)
Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College/ Leinster)
Katie O’Dwyer (Railway Union/ Leinster)
Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian/ Munster)
Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/ Leinster)
Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College/ Munster)
*Denotes uncapped at this level
