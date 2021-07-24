Limerick rugby star Greg O'Shea begins Olympic glory bid on Monday

LIMERICK rugby player Greg O'Shea says it is a 'huge honour' to represent his country at this summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo.

O'Shea is a key member of the Ireland Rugby Sevens squad which begins their Olympic campaign against South Africa in the Tokyo Stadium this Monday morning at 3am Irish time, before facing USA in their second pool fixture at 10.30am on Monday.

Ireland complete their programme of group games against Kenya at 3am Irish time on Tuesday. The quarter-finals of the Mens Sevens at the Olympic Games will also take place later on Tuesday.

Twenty six-year-old O’Shea is no stranger to the Olympic movement, and previously competed in the Youth Olympics as a sprinter.

Shannon RFC clubman O'Shea said: “The Olympics is the pinnacle of sport, so to represent Ireland at the Games is a huge honour and it means even more to be there playing alongside my mates.

“All the hard work and sacrifice has been worth it and now I just cannot wait to get out there and play.”

O'Shea, who was a member of the Munster Academy, has impressed for the Ireland 7s teams in a number of international events in recent seasons.

The Munster Schools Senior Cup winner with Crescent College Comprehensive has played his club rugby with Shannon from under-age level.

Flying winger O’Shea has also represented Munster and Ireland at U-18 and U-20 level as well senior level for the province.

A very talented athlete, O’Shea also competed in athletics at international level representing Ireland in the European Youth Olympics in the 100m.

This is the first time that Ireland will field a rugby team in the Games, with the Rugby Sevens event making its debut in 2016 at Rio.

The Irish team dominated the final Olympic repechage in France last month, when they overcame all teams en route to a sensational clash with pre-competition favourites France.

Ireland will now compete in Pool C at the Olympics, facing South Africa, USA and Kenya in matches which are seven minutes per half and a two minute break between the hal