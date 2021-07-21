Munster Rugby handed favourable Heineken Champions Cup pool draw

The draw has been made for the pool stages of the 2021/2022 Heineken Champions Cup
MUNSTER Rugby will face Wasps Rugby and Castres Olympique in Pool B of the 2021/22 Heineken Champions Cup draw which took place on Wednesday.
The Heineken Champions Cup will once again be competed for by 24 clubs with eight representatives from the Gallagher Premiership, the Guinness PRO14 and the Top 14 having secured their places.
The clubs have been divided into two pools of 12 – Pool A and Pool B – by means of a draw and the tournament will be played over nine weekends with four rounds of matches in the pool stage starting in December.
The eight highest-ranked clubs from each pool will qualify for the knockout stage which will consist of a Round of 16 on a home and away basis, quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final in Marseille on 28 May 2022.
The opening round of fixtures take place on the weekend of December 10-12.
