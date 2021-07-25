Limerick athletes impress at Munster U12-U19 Track and Field

Munster U12-U19 Track & Field Championships

HELD at Munster Technological University Cork, temperatures were searing but there was nonetheless many excellent performances from Limerick's young athletes.

Well done to all who took part. The boys competed on Saturday and the best performances included:

U13 80m 8th Josh Devlin (Emerald) 12.83, U14 High Jump 1st Robert Joy O’Regan (Sun Hill Harriers) 1.50, U16 100m 1st Denis Matthews (Dooneen) 11.87, U17 100m 3rd Rex Nyamakazi (Limerick AC) 11.89, U18 400m 1st Kelvin O’Carroll (Dooneen) 51.89, U18 High Jump 1st Geoffrey Joy O’Regan 2.07, U19 400m 1st Nathan Sheehy Cremin (Emerald) 50.51.

On Sunday the best girls results included:

U12 Long Jump 6th Béibhinn Collins (Dooneen) 4.01, 7th Isabel Ní Huigin (Dooneen) 3.98, U13 60mh 1st Megan O’Shea (Dooneen) 9.70, 2nd Lilly McMahon (Dooneen) 9.94, U14 400m 1st Eimear Galvin (St.Mary’s) 1:00.37, U14 1500m 3rd Sarah O’Halloran (Limerick AC) 5:13.08, U14 80m 2nd Éanna Iseult Ni Huigin (Dooneen) (10.89-same time as winner), 2nd Molly O’Mahony (Dooneen) 11:11., U14 75mh 4th Molly Mahony (Dooneen) 12.66, U15 80mh 2nd Vivian Amaeze (Dooneen) (13.53), U16 80mh 2nd Leagh Moloney (Emerald) 12.66, U17 100m 1st Debbie Lawal (Dooneen) 12.86, 2nd Aimee Ryan (Dooneen) 12.94, U18 100mh 3rd Laura Frawley (Emerald) 15.36.

Around the Country

PAUL Fitzgerald (Limerick AC) was seventh in the Doneraile 5K in a time of 16:32, clubmate Liam Lynch finished in 18:49 and Donie Dwane (Kilmallock) in 19:39.

Krzysztof Sikorski (Kilmallock) was an excellent 8th in 4:46:51 in the Reeks Magillicuddy, Ireland’s highest mountain.The following day he was 8th again in the Carrantuohill Classic, involving Ireland’s .

Summer Camps

Bilboa AC are hosting their summer camp for the second year at the sportsclub on the week of July 19th with run/jump/throw games for 5-12 year olds.

FIXTURES

LIMERICK County Track and Field Championships take place this Friday at the University of Limerick from 7pm.

West Limerick AC will be hosting the Limerick County 4 Mile Road Championships in Dromcollougher on 8th August.

Best of luck to all from Limerick representing Ireland at the Tokyo Olympics which commence this Friday.