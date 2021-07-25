Limerick play Tipperary in 'must win match' in All-Ireland Camogie Championship

LIMERICK and Tipperary meet in the All-Ireland senior camogie championship this Sunday afternoon for the first time since the 2019 quarter final.

Nenagh hosts the round two group game at 2pm this July 25.

The Premier County were 1-10 to 1-5 winners in that Thurles tie and it’s back to Tipperary again this weekend for Limerick.

And the prize is just as big – Limerick need a positive result to keep their All-Ireland Championship aspirations in their own hands ahead of the final group game against Offaly next Saturday.

While Limerick lost by two points to Wexford in round one, Tipperary had 17-points to spare over Offaly.

“You can down the tools and feel sorry for yourself or motor on - we have to motor on,” stressed Limerick manager Pat Ryan after the loss to Wexford.

“Tipp are in the top four and we know that but we will have to just go at it and there is no time to even think about it. We just have to go gung-ho next week. It’s make or break now for us. A must win match,” said Ryan.

Limerick were without Karen O’Leary, Deborah Murphy and Mairead Ryan against Wexford and will hope to have some of the trio back in contention.

“The attitude was brilliant for the last two weeks after the Cork match but today that was a hard one to take to be honest.

It’s a heart breaking defeat but we just have to go back at it on Tuesday night because it is three weeks in a row so there is no time to think about it.”

Limerick were ahead deep into injury time last Saturday when Wexford scoring a match winning goal from a penalty.

“It's the hardest way to lose a game - to lose in the last minute without a chance to rebound,” said Ryan.

“We led for most of the game although Wexford did have a few chances of goals,” said Ryan acknowledging Wexford hit the upright, crossbar and had a shot saved prior to the late drama.

“At the end of the day Wexford won and we wish them all the best - they came down here with the right attitude.”

He explained: “Wexford were never going to be easy and we saw that with the juniors above in Birr a few weeks ago. We knew there are plenty hurlers in Wexford and they had a bit of a dip there for a while but you can see they had very lively forwards and that match will do them well with plenty confidence going forward”.

”We fought back every time but our problem all year is that we haven’t been getting goals. We got one goal today but you need to be getting two or three goals. We have worked a bit on it at training but I supposed when you are rotating the team like we did it is hard to get settled. Goals win matches and that was the difference.”

Limerick’s preparations for the opening round game were hindered somewhat with the panel having to deal with Covid-19 issues and injuries ahead of the Newcastle West clash.

“​That was very tough going and to be fair a few of our girls had to play today and they had no match practise and we had to throw them on - the likes of Sinead McNamara who killed herself and she had no game all year, and Laura Stack. We just threw them on today into the deep end and they did great.”

He continued: “It was very disappointing but I have to hand it to Niamh Ryan, the vice captain and the players. They regrouped themselves and were very positive all week and they really took ownership all week.”