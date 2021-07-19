Search our Archive

19/07/2021

Big All-Ireland hurling qualifier confirmed for Limerick's LIT Gaelic Grounds

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

CROKE Park fixture planners have confirmed that Limerick's LIT Gaelic Grounds will host a big All-Ireland SHC Qualifier this Saturday.

The clash of Clare and Cork will start at 4.30 in the Ennis Road venue.

The game will be exclusively live on Sky Sports.

The other Round 2 tie takes place in Thurles - Waterford v Galway at 2pm. This game will also be live on Sky Sports.

There is no confirmation of the attendance for either game.

Limerick hurling supporters will of course watch with interest.

The All-Ireland SHC quarter finals will be on Saturday, July 31 - Tipperary v Round 2 qualifier winner and Dublin v Round 2 qualifier winner.

All subject to avoidance of repeat pairings so no Tipperary/Clare or Dublin/Galway ties.

If Clare and/or Dublin win, no draw is required due to avoidance of repeat pairings.

If both Cork & Waterford win a draw is required to see which Round 2 winner Tipperary and Dublin play in the quarter finals.

If Clare and Galway win; the quarter final line-up will be Tipperary v Galway and Dublin v Clare.

If Clare and Waterford win; the line-up will be Tipperary v Waterford and Dublin v Clare.

If Cork and Galway win; the July 31 fixtures will be Tipperary v Galway and Dublin v Cork

While if Cork and Waterford win a draw is required.

Limerick will play a quarter final winner in the All-Ireland SHC semi final on Saturday August 7 in Croke Park. John Kiely's men can't play Tipperary but could face Cork again, if both Cork and Tipperary were quarter final winners. Otherwise Limerick's semi final opponents will be Galway, Clare, Waterford or Dublin.

