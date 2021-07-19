Senior hurling duo in Limerick U20 team to play Clare in Munster Championship

THE Limerick U20 hurling team has been confirmed for this Monday evening's Munster Championship tie.
Live on TG4 at 8.05 Limerick play Clare in the LIT Gaelic Grounds.
Senior duo Cathal O'Neill and Colin Coughlan start for the U20 sides just over 24-hours after they were unused subs in the thrilling Munster SHC final win over Tipperary.
The Shannonside rivals are chasing a Wednesday July 28 Munster final with Cork or Tipperary.
Limerick U20s are managed by Diarmuid Mullins (Mungret St Pauls) with coaches-selectors: Richie Flannery, John Meskell (Ahane) and Tommy Quaid (Effin) and strength & conditioning coach Darragh Droog (Mungret St Pauls).
The U20 team captain is Jimmy Quilty (Blackrock) with Byran Nix (Newcastle West) the vice-captain.
LIMERICK: Conor O’Neill (Ballybrown); Chris Thomas (Doon), Pádraig Harnett (Ahane), Michael Keane (Adare); Emmet McEvoy (Na Piarsaigh), Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown), Cormac Ryan (Doon); Jimmy Quilty (Blackrock), Patrick Kirby (Patrickswell); Diarmuid Hegarty (St Patricks), Cathal O’Neill (Crecora-Manister), Adam English (Doon); Bryan Nix (Newcastle West), Aidan O'Connor (Ballybrown), Donnacha O'Dalaigh (Monaleen). Subs: Conor Hanley Clarke (Kilmallock), Cathal Downes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Liam Lynch (Mungret St Pauls), Eddie Stokes (Doon), Fergal O’Connor (Effin), Brian O'Meara (Mungret St Pauls), Ronan Fox (Ahane), Patrick Reale (Knockainey), Ethan Hurley (Newcastle West).
