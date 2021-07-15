Limerick star takes part in launch of All-Ireland Camogie Championship

LIMERICK'S Mairead Ryan was among the attendance in Croke Park this Thursday for the official launch of the 2021 All-Ireland Camogie Championship.

Defender Ryan has played wing back in all six Limerick games this season - in the Littlewoods League and Munster Championship.

Pat Ryan's Limerick open their All-Ireland campaign this Saturday when they play Wexford in Newcastle West at 5pm. They will also have group games with Tipperary and Offaly - both away games.

At today's launch it was confirmed Croke Park will host the triple header of Camogie All-Ireland Finals on September 12 and that the the All-Ireland Senior Championship quarter finals, semi finals and final will be shown live on RTÉ.

“We are delighted to launch the 2021 All Ireland Camogie Championships, it signifies that summer is finally here and with it comes the expectation of another eagerly awaited championship season of Camogie," said Camogie Association President Hilda Breslin.

“In the context of the ongoing pandemic I am excited that we are now in a position to continue to work towards resumption of normal activities and I wish to acknowledge the continued efforts of all our volunteers as we look forward to a highly anticipated championship season. The 2021 championships provide us with the opportunity to celebrate our players and to once again showcase our game. I wish all the players and mentors the best of luck as we anticipate what will be a season of old and new rivalries on the pitch in the race for All Ireland glory.”