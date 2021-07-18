Limerick athletes impress at Munster Juvenile Team Events

Munster Juvenile Team Events

HELD at M.T.U. (formerly Cork IT) this provided a further opportunity for competition as well as team building for the County’s young athletes. The best Limerick placings included the following:

Girls U9-300m 3rd Dooneen (Katelyn Sweeney & Lucy O’Donnell), 60m 6th Dooneen (Belle Crowley & Robyn Clarke), U11- Turbo Javelin, 2nd Dooneen (Eilbhe Cunneen and Jyte Andrijauskaite).

Boys U9 60m- 2nd Dooneen (Andrew Bermingham & Somato Amadi), U9 500m- 5th Dooneen (Andrew Bermingham & Somto Amadi), U10- 60m 3rd Limerick AC (Killian Coman & Myles Anderson), 500m 2nd Limerick AC (Killian Coman & Myles Anderson), U10- Turbo Javelin 1st Dooneen (Iara Kelleher & Oisín Purtill), U11- Turbo Javelin 2nd Dooneen (Robert Purtill & Jake Barclay), U11- 600m 4th Dooneen (Odhram O’Keefe & Robert Purtill) & 6th Limerick AC (Darragh Whelan & Fionn O’Malley.

Well done to all who took part.

Dundrum AC Coillte 10K

A top quality field was greeted by perfect conditions in the Premier County last Thursday evening. Many athletes made the trip from Limerick.

It was won by Irish International Sergiu Coibanu (Clonliffe Harriers) in a time of 30:19, with Evan Fitzgerald (Clonmel) 2nd in 30:33.

He was followed in third by An Brú’s Niall Shanahan (30:39) who saw off Olympian Mick Clohessey (Raheny) by 8 seconds for the podium spot John Kinsella (Bilboa) was 8th in 32:15 with Niall O’Callaghan (West Limerick) 17th in 34:09, Mike Sheehy (34:46) and Karl Lenihan (35:04) both West Limerick were 20th and 21st respectively.

Other times included Mike Neville (36:04), Shane Ryan (37:06) and Kevin O’Donoghue (38:51). Lizzie Lee (Leevale) shattered Rosemary Ryan’s course record of 18 years (34:28) to take the women’s title in.33:45.

Dymphna Ryan (Dundrum AC) was 5th Woman in 37:19 with Bilboa’s Julie McCarthy 11th (40:07). Other times included Helen Meehan (Bilboa) 44:16 and Marcella McGrath (West Limerick) 46:20. Also running were Kat Reddan, Eileen Reeves, Shane Lillis, Catherine Deegan and Barry McCarthy.

IMRA

Well done to Bilboa’s John Kinsella who won the IMRA 9.5K Bansha Trail Race in 37 minutes. Clubmate Julie McCarthy was second female in 44:32. Well done to all others who took part.

Seán Quirke (Bilboa) was first in the opening race of the Munster Hill running championships in Mangerton.

Fixtures

Munster U12-U19 T&F Championships 17th & 18th July, MTU. Limerick County Senior and Masters Track and Field Championships take place on Friday 23rd July at UL from 7pm.