Limerick opt for changes to their team for All-Ireland Ladies Football Championship opener

LIMERICK have revealed their line-up for Sunday's opening game of the 2021 TG4 All-Ireland Junior Ladies Football Championship.

The Donal Ryan managed side face last season's beaten finalists Wicklow in the first of four group games in Callan, Co Kilkenny this Sunday (2pm).

The team shows four changes from the side beaten in the Lidl League semi final against Leitrim. Among the four changes is long serving midfielder Caroline Hickey who has departed the panel as she is to shortly move abroad for work.

There are just eight survivors from the side which lost the All-Ireland championship semi final to Fermanagh last November - 2020 top scorer Cathy Mee among those absent as she opted out this season.

In a side captained by Niamh McCarthy and with Amy Ryan as vice-captain there are 11 different clubs represented in the starting 15 - St Ailbes, Murroe-Boher, Old Mill and Dromcollogher-Broadford the four clubs with two players in the team.

Sunday's game can be streamed live on the LGFA TG4 portal.

After Sunday, Limerick will have further group games against Derry, Antrim and Carlow.

LIMERICK: Sophie Hennessey (Old Mill); Yvonne Lee (Monagea), Maedbh McCarthy (Dromcollogher-Broadford), Kristine Reidy (Feohanagh-Castlemahon); Megan Buckley (Murroe-Boher), Niamh McCarthy (Dromcollogher-Broadford), Meadhbh MacNamara (St Ailbes); Roisin Ambrose (Old Mill), Cliodhna Ni Cheallaigh (Naomh Anna, Leitir Mor); Louise Ryan (St Brigids), Andrea O'Sullivan (Ballylanders), Katie Heelan (St Ailbes); Nicole Bennett (Murroe-Boher), Amy Ryan (Oola), Lauren Ryan (Adare). Subs: Sarah O'Connor (Athea), Shauna Ryan (Murroe-Boher), Aine Cunningham (Dromcollogher-Broadford), Leah Coughlan (Oola), Charlotte Walsh (Murroe-Boher), Rebekah Daly (Athea), Roisin O'Malley (Murroe-Boher), Aine Ryan (Mungret St Pauls), Rachel Greaney (Athea), Grace Lee (Monagea), Rachel O'Dell (Monaleen), Roisin O'Carroll (Knockainey), Cathy Ambrose (Old Mill), Amy Hanrahan (Gerald Griffins), Iris Kennelly (Old Mill).