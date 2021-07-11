Limerick athletes impress at Munster U12-U19 Championships

OLYMPIC GAMES

THERE is a lot of Limerick interest in the Irish Olympic team selection for Tokyo 2020, postponed and now set to start July 23.

Former UL student Michelle Finn from Cork qualified in the women’s steeplechase and Thomas Barr, a Waterford man based in UL under the guidance of Drew and Hayley Harrison competes in the men’s 400m hurdles.

West Limerick AC runner and international triathlete Carolyn Hayes competes in the women’s triathlon.

Sarah Lavin’s superb form this season has earned her a top 50 world ranking and well-deserved qualification in the women’s 100m hurdles confirmed this week.

Her PB of 12.95 secs puts her 2nd on the Irish all-time and is a credit to her dedication, as well as her training group and coach Noelle Morrissey who guided her from the age of 7 in Emerald AC.

Munster U12-U19 Track and Field Championships

HELD over 2 days at M.T.U. (formerly Cork IT) it provided athletes with the opportunity to compete at provincial level and gain valuable experience. Many brought medals back to Shannonside.

Well done to all involved.

On day 1 they included: U14 Robert Joy-O’Regan (Sun Hill Harriers) Shot Put Bronze (10.15), Tadhg Purcell (LAC) 800m Gold (2:19.94) Malachy McKenna (Emerald) 250mh Bronze (36.97), U18 Geoffrey Joy-O’Regan (Emerald) 400mh Gold (1:00), Kelvin O’Carroll (Dooneen) 800m (Gold) 2:02.01, U19 Nathan Sheehy-Cremin (Emerald) 800m Gold (1:59.97).

Well done also to Eoghan Murnane (An Brú) who was 13th (1:50.55) from a very large field in the U13 600m.

On day 2 medal winners included: U13 Emer Purtill (Dooneen) Javelin Gold (26:65) & Shot Put Gold (10.33) U14 Maeve Purtill (Dooneen) 200m Gold (27.08), Eanna Iseult Ni Huigin (Dooneen) 200m Silver (28:07) Sarah O:Halloran (LAC) 800m Silver (2:31.05) U15 Aoife Grimes (LAC) 250mh Bronze (39.89) U16 Leagh Moloney (Emerald) Triple Jump Silver (9.77), Kate Foley (St Mary’s) 200m Silver (24.77), Jana Leahy (Dooneen) Shot Put 2nd (9.33) U17 Eimear Galvin (St.Mary’s) 300mh Gold (45.84), U18 Laura Frawley (Emerald) High Jump Gold (1.68), Maria Campbell 400mh Silver (1:11.90), 800m Sarah Hosey (Dooneen) Silver (2:15.95) U19 Ella Dillion (Dooneen) High Jump Silver (1.90)

UL Track Challenge

THIS event provided another opportunity for competitive action to local athletes.

The 800m was won by Rory Chesser of Ennis Track in 2:01, followed by Dermot Kearns (2:15) and Finn Kelleher (Ennis Track) in 2:28.

A competitive 5000m was won by Tony Harty (Killarney Valley) in 16:24 followed in second by Paul Fitzgerald (Limerick AC) in 17:01 and Dermot Kearns third in 17:20. 4th Shane Ryan (17:49). 5th Dave Hanlon (17:51).

Kate Twohig (Dooneen) was first woman in 21:16 followed in second by Karen Raine (22:06) and in third by Grace Twohig (23:27). 3000m 1st Declan Guina (West Limerick) 9:46.

Around the Country

Niall O’Callaghan won the Connemara 5K Runway Race in a time of 16:05.

Abroad

Jenna Bromell was 6th in 800m final in the Continental Tour event in Bydgoszcz, Poland.

Mark Carmody (An Brú) 50.84 pb over 400m in Belfast Senior Sprint meet.

Virtual

Well done to the An Brú quartet of Úna Power, Patricia Wade, Maryse Sheehan and Louise Lynch who completed the virtual Mallow 10 Mile.