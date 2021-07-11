Limerick athletes impress at Munster U12-U19 Championships

This is a busy period for athletics events
OLYMPIC GAMES
THERE is a lot of Limerick interest in the Irish Olympic team selection for Tokyo 2020, postponed and now set to start July 23.
Former UL student Michelle Finn from Cork qualified in the women’s steeplechase and Thomas Barr, a Waterford man based in UL under the guidance of Drew and Hayley Harrison competes in the men’s 400m hurdles.
West Limerick AC runner and international triathlete Carolyn Hayes competes in the women’s triathlon.
Sarah Lavin’s superb form this season has earned her a top 50 world ranking and well-deserved qualification in the women’s 100m hurdles confirmed this week.
Her PB of 12.95 secs puts her 2nd on the Irish all-time and is a credit to her dedication, as well as her training group and coach Noelle Morrissey who guided her from the age of 7 in Emerald AC.
Munster U12-U19 Track and Field Championships
HELD over 2 days at M.T.U. (formerly Cork IT) it provided athletes with the opportunity to compete at provincial level and gain valuable experience. Many brought medals back to Shannonside.
Well done to all involved.
On day 1 they included: U14 Robert Joy-O’Regan (Sun Hill Harriers) Shot Put Bronze (10.15), Tadhg Purcell (LAC) 800m Gold (2:19.94) Malachy McKenna (Emerald) 250mh Bronze (36.97), U18 Geoffrey Joy-O’Regan (Emerald) 400mh Gold (1:00), Kelvin O’Carroll (Dooneen) 800m (Gold) 2:02.01, U19 Nathan Sheehy-Cremin (Emerald) 800m Gold (1:59.97).
Well done also to Eoghan Murnane (An Brú) who was 13th (1:50.55) from a very large field in the U13 600m.
On day 2 medal winners included: U13 Emer Purtill (Dooneen) Javelin Gold (26:65) & Shot Put Gold (10.33) U14 Maeve Purtill (Dooneen) 200m Gold (27.08), Eanna Iseult Ni Huigin (Dooneen) 200m Silver (28:07) Sarah O:Halloran (LAC) 800m Silver (2:31.05) U15 Aoife Grimes (LAC) 250mh Bronze (39.89) U16 Leagh Moloney (Emerald) Triple Jump Silver (9.77), Kate Foley (St Mary’s) 200m Silver (24.77), Jana Leahy (Dooneen) Shot Put 2nd (9.33) U17 Eimear Galvin (St.Mary’s) 300mh Gold (45.84), U18 Laura Frawley (Emerald) High Jump Gold (1.68), Maria Campbell 400mh Silver (1:11.90), 800m Sarah Hosey (Dooneen) Silver (2:15.95) U19 Ella Dillion (Dooneen) High Jump Silver (1.90)
UL Track Challenge
THIS event provided another opportunity for competitive action to local athletes.
The 800m was won by Rory Chesser of Ennis Track in 2:01, followed by Dermot Kearns (2:15) and Finn Kelleher (Ennis Track) in 2:28.
A competitive 5000m was won by Tony Harty (Killarney Valley) in 16:24 followed in second by Paul Fitzgerald (Limerick AC) in 17:01 and Dermot Kearns third in 17:20. 4th Shane Ryan (17:49). 5th Dave Hanlon (17:51).
Kate Twohig (Dooneen) was first woman in 21:16 followed in second by Karen Raine (22:06) and in third by Grace Twohig (23:27). 3000m 1st Declan Guina (West Limerick) 9:46.
Around the Country
Niall O’Callaghan won the Connemara 5K Runway Race in a time of 16:05.
Abroad
Jenna Bromell was 6th in 800m final in the Continental Tour event in Bydgoszcz, Poland.
Mark Carmody (An Brú) 50.84 pb over 400m in Belfast Senior Sprint meet.
Virtual
Well done to the An Brú quartet of Úna Power, Patricia Wade, Maryse Sheehan and Louise Lynch who completed the virtual Mallow 10 Mile.
More News
Clare hurler David Reidy with Scott Cairns, Keelan Hartigan, Liam Cronin and Lorna McNamara at the Launch of LIT Summer Academy | PICTURE: Brian Arthur
ne of football’s hottest properties Harry Kane has relatives in Caherconlish and Caherline, including Pat Fitzgerald
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.