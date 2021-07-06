Limerick player selected on Lidl Ladies Football Team of the League

THERE is one Limerick representative in the Division Four Team of the Lidl Ladies Football League.
Limerick captain Niamh McCarthy was selected in the team announced this Tuesday morning by the Ladies Football Association.
The Dromcollogher-Broadford club star is selected in the full back line, along with Leitrim duo Mary Alice Maguire and Sinead Tighe.
The team is dominated by Division Four champions Louth with eight players.
Beaten finalists Leitrim have four players in the team, while Offaly have two.
In Division Four of the Lidl League, the Donal Ryan managed Limerick beat Carlow and lost to Offaly. In the semi final Limerick fell to Leitrim.
Limerick open their All-Ireland Junior Championship campaign this Sunday (2pm) when they play Wicklow in Callan, Co Kilkenny.
Limerick will also play Antrim, Carlow and Derry in the group stages.
Revealed!— Ladies Football (@LadiesFootball) July 6, 2021
Here's the 2021 Team of the @lidl_ireland Ladies National Football League - Division 4!
8 @LouthLGFA
4 @LeitrimLGFA
2 @OffalyLGFA
1 @LKLadiesGaelic #SeriousSupport@ConnachtLGFA @LeinsterLGFA @MunsterLGFA @SportTG4 pic.twitter.com/kiMqyvfUcG
More News
Pictured outside homes in Pineview Gardens are, left to right, Martin Noonan, Johnathan Daly, Alan Daly, Marion Daly, Genieve Hoare, Laura O’Connell and Jessica Kennedy
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.