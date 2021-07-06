Limerick player selected on Lidl Ladies Football Team of the League

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

THERE is one Limerick representative in the Division Four Team of the Lidl Ladies Football League.  

Limerick captain Niamh McCarthy was selected in the team announced this Tuesday morning by the Ladies Football Association.

The Dromcollogher-Broadford club star is selected in the full back line, along with Leitrim duo Mary Alice Maguire and Sinead Tighe.

The team is dominated by Division Four champions Louth with eight players.

Beaten finalists Leitrim have four players in the team, while Offaly have two.

In Division Four of the Lidl League, the Donal Ryan managed Limerick beat Carlow and lost to Offaly. In the semi final Limerick fell to Leitrim.

Limerick open their All-Ireland Junior Championship campaign this Sunday (2pm) when they play Wicklow in Callan, Co Kilkenny.

Limerick will also play Antrim, Carlow and Derry in the group stages.

