Public sale of tickets confirmed for Limerick football championship tie with Tipperary

MUNSTER GAA officials have confirmed a public sale of tickets for the Limerick v Tipperary Munster U20 Football Championship tie this Thursday.
Stadiums with a capacity of over 5,000 can accommodate up to 500 spectators from today onwards and therefore this includes the July 8 provincial U20 quarter final in Semple Stadium in Thurles.
Tickets can be purchased here
The Limerick v Tipperary game has a 7.30 start with the winner progressing to a July 15 semi final with Waterford or Clare.
Limerick are managed by Jerry O'Sullivan and are looking to repeat the one-point victories over Tipperary in the last two Munster U20 Football Championships.
