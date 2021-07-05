Two Munster Rugby players released from Ireland camp

Two Munster Rugby players released from Ireland camp

Munster Rugby and Ireland flanker Peter O'Mahony

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Rugby Correspondent

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

THE Ireland squad has reassembled in Carton House to begin preparation for Saturday's summer Test against the USA at the Aviva Stadium.

Three players have been released from Ireland camp, including the Munster Rugby duo of centre Chris Farrell (HIA), who will be managed by the medical team at Munster, and flanker Peter O’Mahony, who will now commence his off season.

Ireland play the USA this coming Saturday in the final fixture of the Vodafone Summer Series at 7.15pm. The game will be televised by RTE and Channel 4 is the third fixture between the two sides in the past four years.

Ireland have won the last two games between the sides 55-19 in New Jersey in 2017 and 57-14 in the Aviva Stadium in 2018. There is also the added spice of the return fixture between the two teams in Las Vegas in the autumn.

Ireland Vodafone Summer Series Squad 2021 v USA

Backs (16)
Will Addison (Ulster/Enniskillen) 4 caps
Robert Baloucoune (Ulster/Enniskillen) uncapped
Caolin Blade (Connacht/Galwegians) uncapped
Billy Burns (Ulster) 7 caps
Harry Byrne (Leinster/Lansdowne) uncapped
Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 23 caps
Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 2 caps
Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 24 caps
Shane Daly (Munster/Cork Constitution) 2 caps
Tom Daly (Connacht/Lansdowne) uncapped
Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 10 caps
James Hume (Ulster/Banbridge) uncapped
Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 12 caps
Michael Lowry (Ulster/Banbridge) uncapped
Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 5 caps
Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 35 caps
 
Forwards (19)
Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 4 caps
Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 15 caps
Paul Boyle (Connacht/Buccaneers) uncapped
Ed Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 5 caps
Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster) 1 cap
Ultan Dillane (Connacht/Corinthians) 19 caps
Peter Dooley (Leinster/Lansdowne) uncapped
Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 8 caps
Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 5 caps
Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 22 caps
Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 12 caps
Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 44 caps
Ross Molony (Leinster/UCD) uncapped
Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) uncapped
James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 36 caps
John Ryan (Munster/Cork Constitution) 24 caps
Nick Timoney (Ulster/Banbridge) uncapped
Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 32 caps
Fineen Wycherley (Munster/Young Munster) uncapped


IRELAND v USA
Saturday, July, 10
Aviva Stadium
KO: 19.15hrs
Broadcaster: RTE & Channel 4

