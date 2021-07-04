WATCH: Treaty Utd suffer last gasp defeat in Women's National League

WATCH: Treaty Utd suffer last gasp defeat in Women's National League

Gillian Keenan, who scored Treaty United's goal in their last gasp 2-1 defeat at Wexford Youths in the WNL

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

TREATY United's hopes of extending their unbeaten run in the SSE Airtricity Women's National League to three games were dashed deep in stoppage time at Ferrycarrig Park on Saturday evening.

Third-placed Wexford Youths grabbed a 2-1 victory over Treaty with a dramatic winner from Limerick native Aoibheann Clancy, from Kilbehenny, with the last kick of the game.

Treaty had battled bravely against their fancied opponents and looked on track to take a precious point from the fixture when Gillian Keenan equalised for Niall Connolly's side in the 89th minute with a beautifully-judged dink over the advancing Wexford 'keeper.

Home side Wexford had taken a 1-0 lead on 67 minutes through Sinead Taylor.

Next up for seventh-placed Treaty United is a home fixture with Galway United at Jackman Park on Sunday next, July 11.

Treaty trail fifth-placed Galway by just three points in the Women's National League table ahead of their meeting next weekend.

TREATY UNITED: Michaela Mitchell, Shannon Parbat, Alannah Mitchell, Jesse Mendez, Clodagh Doherty, Emma Costelloe, Jenna Slattery, Lauren Keane (Olivia Gibson 79), Esra Kangal (Rebecca Horgan 34), Aoife Horgan, Aoife Cronin (Gillian Keenan 62).

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie