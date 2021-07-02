Limerick club golf weekly results

ADARE MANOR

RESULTS: Results (24/06/2021); Division 1

Clare Carrigy 40points; Mary Keane 40 points;

Bernie O'Dea 37 points; Division 2; Eileen Treacy 44 points; Deirdre Leahy 41 points; Kay Hanley 41 points; Division 3; Aileen Murphy 39 points; Josephine O'Donoghue 38 points; Nell Madden 37 points.

open day: Adare Manor Golf Club, Ladies Open Day 18 Hole 3Ball Waltz Competition on Thursday July 1st. Ring (061 396204) to book a tee time.

BALLYKISTEEN

RESULTS: Weekly 18H Stableford Competition Tuesday, June 22 (Alt Saturday, June 19); 1st Anne Quane (28) 40pts; 2nd Mairead Quirke (29) 40pts; 3rd Jackie Kennedy (21) 35 pts

WEEKLY 18H STABLEFORD: Competition Sunday, June 27; 1st Orla O’Donovan (28) 42pts; 2nd Paula Carroll (14) 40pts; 3rd Neasa Fahy O’Donnell (22) 38pts

WEEKLY STABLEFORD: 9 Hole Stableford Competition, Tuesday, June 22: 1st Jane O’Dwyer 18pts; 2nd Ursula Madden 10pts

WEEKLY SCRAMBLE WINNERS: Congratulations to the winning team of Cora Buckley, Mary Butler & Ann O’Reilly with a sore of 34.3 pts

congrats: Connacht Senior Ladies and Girls Open Competition: Congratulations to Caitlin Shippam & Lauren Kelly who both finished in the top 10

BEST WISHES: Best of Luck To both our Intermediate & Junior Foursomes team who are out this weekend. Our Junior Foursome Team will play Adare. We have 2 games at home on Friday 2nd at 4.30pm & 4.40pm and 1 away in Adare @4.30pm. Team panel- Elaine Birmingham, Mary Toomey, Jill McCormack, Jane Cowhey, Catherine English & Neasa Fahy O’Donnell. Subs Anne Quane & Caroline Cussen. Team Manager Elaine Birmingham

intermediate: Our Intermediate Team will play Castletroy on Sat 3rd July with 3 games at home at 3pm, 3.10pm & 3.20pm and 2 games away at 3.30pm & 3.40pm Team panel Jane Cowhey, Catherine English, Neasa Fahy O’Donnell, Mary Toomey & Audrey Mcgrath. Manager Claire Griffin Our July Medal competition will be a Pink Day for Lady Club members only. More details nearer the date.

MENS: Senior results Tuesday, June 22: 1st Sean Murphy, Paddy Kelly, Tim Clancy, John Hawe; 2nd Dan McInerney, P O'Sullivan, Martin Holmes, Ed O'Donnell; 3rd Billy Ryan, Michael Powell, Larry Keane, Pat O'Connell.

INTER-CLUB: Last Saturday our Fred Perry team played Limerick Golf Club with 2 matches at home and three away but unfortunately they proved too strong for us. Thanks to the management team and players for their efforts.

BARTON SHIELD: Our next team to represent the Club will be our Barton Shield team who play Castletroy on Thursday 1st July. We wish Manager Pat Ryan and team of Ben and Gavin Downey, Evan McGrath and Ewan McLoughlin the very best.

CLUB FUNDRAISER: Our next draw for Split the Pot will take place on Sunday 4th July at 7pm in the Hotel. Tickets are available at Pro Shop and outside Hotel. We would like to thank our Vice Captain Adrian Usher, Bertie Quirke and Bernard Kennedy for organising the draws. Thanks to everyone who entered our first Draw and please keep up the great support.

FIXTURES: Our Vice Captain Adrian Usher will host his prize this Saturday 3rd July. We wish Adrian every success in his role as Vice Captain. We will be starting our Summer Challenge team competition in early July. The top 10 teams and ties will qualify for the Grand Final. The draws have now been made for Alan Dunphy Fourball Trophy and Arthur Pierse Matchplay Trophy.

Results: Club Singles Saturday 26th and Sunday 27th June; 1st Michael Mullins 41pts; 2nd Michael Fowler 40pts; 3rd Ricky Goodwin 40pts.

CHARLEVILLE

SENIORS: Golf Wednesday 23rd June. 30 Played

Cat A. 1 John Roche. 47pts. 2. Dave Keating. 43pts; Cat B. 1. Noel O Mahony. 47pts, 2. Mossy Fitzgibbon 46; Cat C. 1. Tom Mc Carthy 51 Pts. 2. Jerry O'Connell 50 Pts.

CAPTAINS PRIZE: Fri/Sat/Sun 25/26/27 June, Men’s Captains Prize, Mr John Collins. 240 plus Members teed off in the Captains Prize on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and when all the checking of Cards was completed on Sunday evening 30 names survived for the play off on Sunday next.

Fixtures: Fri/Sat/Sun 2/3/4 July Sandra Keane Memorial Weekend, Team Of 3 Champagne Scramble; Tuesday 6th July; 18 Hole Open Singles.

LADIES RESULTS: Ladies 18 Hole 3 T’s Medal Stroke; Thursday 24th June; 1st Kathleen Hayes (36) Nett 64; 2nd Alice South (29) Nett 67 c/b; 3rd Siobhan Lynch (45) Nett 67; 4th Tess O’ Brien (26) Nett 69.



DROMOLAND

RESULTS: Friday Open Singles 25th June: 1st Charlie McCarthy 40pts; 2nd- Conor Tierney 39pts; 3rd- Brendan Hannon 38pts; Gross Killian Howard 34pts.

Juniors: 22nd June: Boys: Whites- John Hogan 35pts; Blacks Daniel Meehan 44pts; Girls: Eabha Brennan 31pts

Juniors: 24th June: Boys: Whites- Daragh Moylan 38pts; Blacks Daniel Meehan 41pts; Girls: Susie Cusack 36pts.

9 Hole Competition: week ending 25th June:

1st Robin Mounsey 21pts; 2nd Cathal Turner 21pts; 3rd Brendan Lennon 20pts

Men’s 18 Hole Scramble: Weekend 27th June: 1st Nicky Duggan, Alan Neville, Daire Neville & Adrian Glynn 54.7 strokes; 2nd Kyle Neylon, Gavin O’Reilly, Mark O’Brien & Jamie Costigan 54.8 strokes; 3rd Seamus Mungovan, Danny Mungovan, Adam Mungovan & Ben Mungovan 55.2 strokes.

STABLEFORD: Deirdre Fitzpatrick 18 Hole Stableford POY; 1st Karina Doyle 41 Pts; 2nd Dolores Fox 39 Pts; Gross Leslie O'Flynn 24 Pts; 3rd Mairead Bergin 38 Pts; Ladies 9 Hole Stableford: 1st Katrina O'Neill 20 Pts.

LIMERICK

RESULTS: Competition: Australian Spoons; Sponsors: Ann Bradshaw & Anne O’Leary; Date: 19th/22nd June; 1st Claire McGuigan/Cliodhna Mulcahy (25) 46 pts; 2nd Sheila O’Brien/Grace Davis (28) 45pts; Best Gross Mary Conlon/Ann O’Mahony (7) 31 gross; 3rd Breeda Hayes/Suzanne Leonard (35) 44pts (B9)

NEWCASTLE WEST

OPEN SINGLES: 24/06/2021; 1st: Michael Steele (5) 42pts. B9; 2nd: Tony Brouder (28) 42pts; Best Gross: John Fitzgibbon (0) 37pts (Adare);3rd: Eddie Dore (20), 40pts.

VICE-CAPTAIN'S PRIZE: Mr Neilus Murphy:

Saturday 26th/Sunday 27th June; 1st: Mike Quaid 62 Nett; 2nd: Ger Moloney 65 Nett; Best Gross: Jamie McCormack 75; 3rd: Brendan Broderick, 66 Nett; 4th: Maurice Tangney, 69 Nett; 5th: Adrian Gilbert, 69 Nett; 6th: Eddie McCarthy, 69 Nett; 7th: Donal Balfe, 69 Nett; Category A: Tony Barry, 71 Nett; Category B: Padraig Fitzmaurice, 70 Nett; Category C: Patrick Meehan, 71 Nett

Juniors/Saturday: Joseph Steele & Stephen Condon; Juniors Sunday: Danny Madigan: Ladies Prize: Elizabeth Moloney, 19pts.

TIPPERARY

MENS RESULTS: Tuesday 22nd June, Open Singles Sponsored by TH Flags, TJ Hickey; 1st; Seoirse Buffin (22) 46pts; 2nd; Pat Hayes (19) 45 pts; 3rd; Mike McCarthy; (24) 44 pts

open singles: Saturday 26th June ; Open Singles Sponsored by Gearald Spain Pharmacy,

Tipperary Town; 1st; Eoghan Maxwell (Shannon) (24) 42 pts; 2nd; Con Hayes (22) 40 pts; 3rd; James Collins (19) 40 pts.

CLUB SINGLES: Sunday 27th June; Club singles; Sponsored by O’Donoghue Hooper Dolan Insurance; 1st; Eddie Ryan (G) (26) 63; 2nd; Sean Jackson (16) 64; 3rd; Richard Ryan (7) 67;

Gross; Pat Ryan (G) (4) 71

MAJOR: Sunday next 4th July sees our 4th Major of the year TF Ryan Cup.

SENIORS: Seniors Results 24/06/2021: First Pat Hayes, Joe Crosse, John A. Ryan, Enda Heffernan 103 pts; Second Sean English, Jim Foley, Tom O’Dea, Maurice Crotty 101 pts; Third Niocholas Cooke, Tom Hickey, Tom O’Connor, Ignatius Walsh 100pts; Fourth Tommy Flynn, Denis McGrath, John Frewen, P.J Raggett 99pts.