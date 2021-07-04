Limerick athletes to the fore at National Senior Championships

National Senior Track and Field Championships

THE 149th edition of the longest running national championships in the world took place in Santry, Dublin over 3 days. It was an important occasion for all involved as athletes chased Olympic qualification, national medals and experience.

On Friday evening Mark Carmody (An Brú, 1:53.46) and Rory Prenderville (Emerald, 1:57.03) were both 5th in their respective 800m heats. Jamie Mitchell (Emerald) was 4th over 400m in 49.76.

On Saturday there was a superb Bronze Medal for Emerald’s Laura Frawley (5.82) in a tight Long Jump competition. Ciara Neville (also Emerald) just missed out on a Bronze in the 100m by 1/1000 of a second (11.686) having earlier won her heat in 11.79.

Jenna Bromell was also 4th in a very fast 800m final (2:04.39) where less than a second separated the top 4 finishers. She won her heat in 2:10.97.

Limerick native Jessica Coyne, a recent transfer from Dooneen to Leevale was 4th in the 3000m Steeplechase in 10:32.45. That race was won by Olympic qualified Michelle Finn.

Niall Shanahan (An Brú) was 9th in the 5000m ‘A Final’ (14:37.01) while Niall O’Callaghan (West Limerick) finished on 15:55.83 in the 5000m ‘C Final’. Thomas Barr won the 400mh in 50.66.

Day 3 was strong one for Limerick with Sarah Lavin producing another excellent performance to take Gold in the 100mh (13:16). She was joined on the podium by fellow Limerick woman Lilly-Ann O’Hora (Dooneen) who took Bronze in 13.60.

Earlier there was a Bronze medal for Alanna Fratarolli (Limerick AC) in the Shot Put with a throw of 12.70m. Rosie Harrison (Emerald) was 7th in the 200m final (24:08) having qualified in 3rd place (24:25) from her heat.

In the men’s event the Emerald duo of Gavin Dillon (22.99) and Sean McCarthy (22.80) were 3rd and 4th in their respective heats.

Proceedings concluded with the 4x400m relays and there was medals for both Limerick teams. In the men’s competition Emerald AC featuring Rory Prenderville, Jamie Mitchell, Sean McCarthy and Gavin Dillon took Gold in the club competition in a time of 3:23.05.

A Dooneen AC womens side consisting of Victoria Amiadamen, Sarah Hosey, Sarah Butler and Maria Butler saw off a strong Donore Harriers side for second place in the club classification (4:09.66).

This was a young team, with all still in U17/ U18 age category, they have been doing relays, frequently together, since U9 and are now starting to transfer underage success to Senior. Well done to all involved.

IMRA

Bilboa’s Julie McCarthy continued her good form to win the IMRA Trail Run at Corrin Hill in a time of 33:47. Well done to Máire O’Sullivan (Country Club) and Krzysztof Sikorski (Kilmallock) who also competed.

John Kinsella (Bilboa) won the Bweeng IMRA Trail Run in a course record time of 38:42

Olympic Qualification

OLYMPICS

Congratulations to Newcastle West native Carolyn Hayes whose participation in the Tokyo Olympics has been confirmed. She will represent Ireland at Triathlon.

Well done to all Juveniles who received their medals from last weekend’s County T&F championships.

Fixtures

FIXTURES

The University of Limerick Track Challenge returns this Friday night featuring distances of 800m, 1 mile and 5000m with a 7pm start.

North Cork AC are hosting the Doneraile 5K on Friday 16th July at 7pm.

The Dundrum 10K on Wednesday 7th July iwith limited capacity due to Covid regulations is now sold out.

1981

At the Munster Schools T&F Championships Emily Blake did a Senior 800m/1500m double. Patricia Logan (St Mary’s) won the Intermediate 3000m despite being forced to run an extra lap due and deprived of a potential record ‘due to the carelessness of an official and the non provision of a lap counter’.

14 year old Ann Marie Walsh (Dooneen) set a new U14 record clearing 1.66m in the High Jump. Liam Looney (St. Munchin’s) also set a new CBP winning the Intermediate 400mh in 56.4 secs.